Samuel L. Jackson opens up about new Marvel productions

Samuel L. Jackson updated fans on the progress of the movie from the marvels and from the series Secret Invasion in an interview for the Jimmy KimmelLive!.

Jackson returns as the iconic Nick Fury. The filming of the two productions of the Marvel are taking place in London and have not yet been finalized.

“No. I have not finished. I’m heading back to London sometime in August. But I have to go back and do things to the marvels and then i have to do things to Secret Invasion“.

the marvels has direction of Nia DaCosta and the release date is set for July 28, 2023. The cast includes Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

Secret Invasion is based on a famous series of Marvel comics that shows the Skrull race infiltrated the Earth, where they replaced not only ordinary citizens but also several superheroes.

The list includes Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colmanand Emily Clarke.

According to ComicBook, the main supervisor of Secret Invasion Jonathan Schwartz said the following about the series:

“Like all adaptations [da Marvel], it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comics, although it does demand a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit and go with it. I think that’s literally all I can say about it. Let’s keep the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

In another interview, the Marvel boss, Kevin Feige explained that Secret Invasion will not have as many characters involved as in the comic book event or as it was in Avengers: Endgame.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame, so no. It’s not that, but it’s a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and exploring the paranoid elements of the Secret Invasion comic book series that was great with the twists it took. So that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we shove more characters past Endgame?’”

Secret Invasion doesn’t have a release date yet, but it should debut next year.

