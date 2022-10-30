SBT has great audience and beats Globo with Flamengo’s title in Libertadores | Flamengo



Flamengo won another titleRodrigo Buendia / AFP

SBT led the audience in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Distrito Federal and Manaus with the transmission of the decision of the Copa Libertadores da América, between Flamengo and Athletico. According to data obtained by LANCE!, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster was in front of TV Globo throughout the match that ended with the Carioca club’s third continental championship.

The final between the red-blacks in Guayaquil won the program “Caldeirão”, commanded by Marcos Mion, and the soap opera “Mar do Sertão”. Between 17:01 and 18:58, while the ball was rolling at the Monumental Stadium, SBT scored an average of 16.2 points and ensured the tuning of 30.7% of the TV sets that were turned on in Greater São Paulo. With a maximum rating of 17.7 points at 17:53, still in the first half of the game.