Scarily Amazing Productions You Must Watch During Halloween

Halloween, popularly known as Halloween, takes place tomorrow, October 31, but is celebrated throughout the month of October. With that in mind, the Disney+ brought together the best productions available on the platform, and which has everything to do with the date, for children, young people and families to watch and celebrate the scariest month of the year. Check out!

Abracadabra 2

Synopsis: “It’s been 29 years since the black flame candle was lit and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they want revenge. Now, three teenagers must stop the ravenous witches from wreaking more havoc in Salem before dawn on Halloween.”

The Home of Peculiar Children

Synopsis: “After unraveling a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, Jake discovers a secret world for children with extraordinary powers, like Emma, ​​who can levitate, Olive, who can control fire, and Millard, who can turn invisible. But danger soon arises and the children must band together to protect this world as amazing as they are.”

Jack’s wierd world

Synopsis: “Bored with the same old screams and scares routine, the King of Halloween, Skeleton Jack, wants to spread the joy of Christmas. But their joyful mission threatens Santa Claus and creates a nightmare for good boys and girls everywhere.”

Cruella

Synopsis: “With Emma Stone in the lead role, Cruella presents the rebellious youth of one of cinema’s most sophisticated villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London, in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young crook named Estella and reveals the events that lead her to embrace her perverse side and become the evil and vengeful Cruella.”

maleficent

Synopsis: “Maleficent promises to present the undisclosed story of Disney’s most iconic villain, from the classic “Sleeping Beauty”, and the events that turned her pure heart to stone. Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect her realm, the Moors, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) cruelly places an irrevocable curse on the newborn daughter of the King of Humans, Aurora.”

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club

Credit: Disclosure/Disney

Synopsis: “Lisa Simpson decides that she will undergo a major transformation to become a princess. After meeting some of Disney’s most famous villains, she is surprised to realize that being bad can be more fun.”

Toy Story of Horror

Synopsis: “Toy Story of Horror features Woody, Buzz, Jessie and their friends in an animated and terrifyingly fun adventure. What started out as an exhilarating trip for the Toy Story crowd, turned strange unexpectedly after a detour to a roadside hotel. When Mr. Potato Head suddenly disappears, his friends find themselves embroiled in a mystery that must be solved before they suffer the same fate.”

Secrets in Sulfur Springs

Synopsis: “Griffin Campbell and his family end up moving into the old Tremont Hotel in Sulfur Springs. The entire town believes the place is haunted by the ghost of a girl named Savannah, who disappeared over 30 years ago. When Griffin and his new best friend Harper try to solve the mystery of what happened to her, they find a portal that allows them to travel back in time, discovering that the secret to solving the mystery is finding Griffin’s own father.”

Just Beyond

Synopsis: “This eight-episode anthology series tells surprising and thought-provoking stories about a reality beyond the one we know. Each episode features new characters who embark on a journey of self-discovery in a world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. Through terrifying supernatural adventures, the production portrays teenage struggles such as bullying, peer pressure and anxiety.”

Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Synopsis: “After a crash-landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar, Poe and BB-8 seek help in Darth Vader’s spooky ancient castle. There, they encounter a scheming Hutt, a courageous mechanic, and Darth Vader’s old assistant Vaneé, who presents them with three terrifying tales tied to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from all eras of Star Wars.”

Vampirin

Synopsis: “Vampirina and her family will live as vampires in the city after moving from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. In addition to helping her parents at the hotel, which welcomes ghosts and goblins, Van learns to make new friends at a new school and experiences everything the human world has to offer. Although it is easy to blend in with people, Va must learn to be herself.”

Mickey and the Story of the Two Witches

Credit: Disclosure/Disney

Synopsis: “During Halloween, Mickey Mouse tells a story about two witches-in-training (Minnie and Daisy) who must pass four tests to graduate from the Happy Haunt Hills Witch Academy. Although Daisy isn’t sure if it will pass, the girls learn that working together strengthens both their magic and their friendship. After defeating a mischievous ghost, they prove they are good and become real witches.”

Werewolf in the Night

Synopsis: “The newly released Marvel Studios special is inspired by horror films from the 1930s and 1940s, evoking sensations of dread and the macabre, with suspense and scares along the way, while also exploring a new corner of the Cinematic Universe. ”.

WandaVision

Synopsis: “WandaVision tells the story of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), a superhero couple with a perfect life, who begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In the sixth episode of the series, unforeseen events on Halloween separate Wanda from Vision, who investigates anomalous activities in Westview.”