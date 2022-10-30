Scarlett Johansson opens up about hypersexualization

Scarlett Johansson opened the game on how the sexualization in Hollywood affected his career. The interpreter of Black Widow in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) revealed that felt hypersexualized from a very young ageand came to fear that his career ended early because of that.

In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast of Dax Shepard (actor of Chips: The Movie and Zathura: A Space Adventure), Scarlett commented that she believed the focus that producers and audiences gave to her body would prevent her from diversifying her characters.

“I kind of I became objectified and labeled in that way, where I felt like I wasn’t getting job offers for things I wanted to do.” “I remember thinking to myself: ‘I think people think I’m 40’. Somehow, it stopped being something desirable and something I was struggling with.”

Scarlett Johansson He started his career in Hollywood at the age of ten. As a teenager, he was already making more dramatic films, with weighty roles, such as Lost in Translation (2003) and Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003).

“I think everyone thought i was older and that I’d been acting for a long time, I kind of got tagged into this weird, hypersexualized thing,” he added. “I felt that [minha carreira] it was over. It was like: this is the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘this is it’?”

For Scarlett, the young actresses of the new generation, like Zendaya and Florence Pugh, do not fall more easily in this type of label. “I see younger actresses who are in their 20s, it seems like they can be all these different things,” she said. “These are different times, too. We are no longer allowed to rate other actors, luckily, right? People are much more dynamic.”