Schedule highlights from October 31st to November 6th

Disclosure

Check out the program highlights A&E from October 31st to November 6th. The channel shows the end of the second season of the series Bosch and never-before-seen episodes DNA detectives.

The track A&E Movies showcases the Rocky Balboa saga throughout the month, starting with the movie that started the franchise, Rocky: A Fighter (5/11). Also in the week, the track makes room for films starring major movie stars: the vulturewith Jake Gyllenhaal (3), lives that intersectwith Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence (4), paranormal powerwith Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro (1/11), and the action-adventure feature off course (6) with Jackie Chan.

END OF SEASON – 10/31, Monday, 10:05 pm

An explosive atmosphere sets the tone for the final episode of Bosch’s second season

An A&E exclusive, the Bosch crime series, starring Titus Welliver (Shaft, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law of Night, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Argo), is based on the novels by Michael Connelly. The production follows the work of Los Angeles Police Department Homicide Detective Harry Bosch.

With a very peculiar and dynamic plot and rhythm, Bosch follows a professional passionate about his work and who, despite a superficial appearance, hides a lot of humanity inside. As a good protagonist, Harry Bosch is a pragmatic and independent policeman, one of those who carry professional ethics to the end, follow his instinct and defy authority. He puts passion into his work and courage to solve cases. However, will he be able to maintain these values ​​until the last consequences, or will he break through this barrier to save himself?

In addition to Titus Welliver, the cast includes Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Madison Lintz, Troy Evans, DaJuan Johnson, Gregory Scott Cummins and Scott Klace.

The new episodes of Bosch are shown in sequence, from Monday to Thursday. Check out this week’s new releases:

10/31, Monday

In the episode Time to Retire, Irving is forced to take drastic action after the tragedy. Meanwhile, Bosch finds an unexpected ally and makes a major discovery. What’s more, Eleanor seeks to gain an advantage with the FBI and the gang of criminals behind a series of serious crimes devises an escape strategy.

11/1, Tuesday

In Follow the Money, Bosch focuses all his attention on investigating a mastermind for the crime and trying to bring him to justice. Meanwhile, Eleanor provides the FBI with its first positive results. Furthermore, opposing forces with violent intentions converge in the same place and at the same time.

11/2, wednesday

In Queen of Martyrs, Bosch is frustrated when one of his prime suspects slips out of his grasp. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Irving thinks his world is falling apart despite being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Also, Bosch and Edgar’s search for a mob boss leads them to an epic showdown.

11/3, Thursday

The season finale, Everybody Counts, reaches a very explosive climax. Bosch and Edgar manage to uncover the last piece of the puzzle that could land Tony Allen in prison. Meanwhile, Harry is getting closer and closer to unraveling the whole truth behind his mother’s murder. Who will be to blame? Indicative rating: 16 years

11/1, Tuesday, 10:50 pm

A&E Movies Shows Paranormal Power, Starring Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro

The highlight of this Tuesday’s A&E Movies track is Paranormal Power, a film starring Sigourney Weaver (Ghostbusters, Alien, the Eighth Passenger) and Robert De Niro (The Irishman, Into the Cold). Also in the cast are Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Inception) and Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Endgame, Wandavision).

In the plot, skeptical psychologist Dr. Margareth Matheson (Sigourney Weaver) and her assistant, physicist Tom Buckley (Cillian Murphy), specialize in uncovering frauds behind paranormal phenomena. And now they investigate Simon Silver (De Niro), an internationally renowned psychic who has resurfaced, years after the mysterious death of his most scathing critic.

Paranormal Power (Red Light, 2012, ESP/CAN)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Directed by: Rodrigo Cortes

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Robert De Niro, Cillian Murphy, Elizabeth Olsen

IC: 12

11/2, Wednesday, 19:35

The brutal deaths of two women can be clarified, in the never-before-seen episodes of DNA Detectives

The Bloodline Detectives series highlights how the use of family DNA and genealogy, in addition to the most advanced forensic technologies, assist law enforcement in solving real-life homicide and sex crimes cases.

The production uses DNA collected at the crime scene and DNA sent by people to genealogy websites to see if there is any match for anyone. From there, genealogists identify possible suspects and the police can complete investigations and make the necessary arrests.

With each episode of DNA Detectives, Nancy Grace presents a case, along with expert interviews, dramatic reconstructions and archival footage.

A&E airs two new episodes on Wednesdays.

In today’s first, Nightmare Walk Ian Phipps, in 1986, in the city of Kent, a teenager is on her way to the stores when she is attacked and sexually assaulted. Decades later, new DNA technology reveals the criminal.

In the next episode, Murder of Sims Tangie, the body of a young woman was found in an alley in Colorado in 1996. After the case is dropped, advances in genetic technology lead the police to the killer. IC: 14

11/3, Thursday, 10:55 pm

A&E Movies screens The Vulture, award-winning feature with Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed and Rene Russo

Nominated for an Oscar for best adapted screenplay and winner of 42 awards at several film festivals around the world, The Vulture is the highlight of this farm in the A&E Movies range. Directed by Dan Gilroy (All Art is Dangerous), the thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Zodiac, Brokeback Mountain), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Silence) and Rene Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

In the plot, Lou Bloom (Gyllenhaal) is an impulsive young man desperate for work, who discovers the high-speed world of Los Angeles police journalism. He encounters a group of freelance cameramen filming accidents, fires, murders and other cases, and enters the fierce and dangerous realm of night tracking, where each police siren equals a potential windfall, which can convert into dollars. With the help of Nina (Rene Russo), a veteran who makes the local television news, Lou dissolves the line between observer and competitor to become the star of her own story.

The Vulture (Nightcrawler, 2014, USA)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Directed by: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, Bill Paxton

IC: 14

4/11, Friday, 10:50 pm

Intersecting Lives, starring Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence, is today’s spotlight on A&E Movies

The Mexican Guillermo Arriaga, best known for the production and screenplay of 21 Grams and Amores Perros, has gathered a strong cast to star in his feature Vidas Que Se Cruzam, which A&E Movies shows this Friday.

The film follows the stories of different people, separated by time and space: Sylvia (Charlize Theron, Scandal, Mad Max: Fury Road), a woman in Oregon, who faces an emotional odyssey to let go of the past; Mariana (Jennifer Lawrence, X Men: Dark Phoenix) and Santiago (Danny Pino, Cold Case), two teenagers trying to fix their parents’ lives in a New Mexico town; and Maria (Tessa Ia, Narcos: Mexico), a little girl who is traveling across a border to help her parents find redemption, forgiveness and love.

Also in the plot, the dramas of Gina (Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker) and Nick (Joaquim de Almeida, A Rainha do Sul), a couple that has to deal with a clandestine romance, because both are married to other people.

Intersecting Lives (The Burning Plan, 2008, USA/MEX/ARG)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Directed by: Guillermo Arriaga

Cast: Charlize Theron, John Corbett, José María Yazpik, Jennifer Laurence, Kim Basinger, Danny Pino, Joaquim de Almeida

IC: 16

5/11, Saturday, 9:20 pm

A&E Movies shows the Rocky Balboa saga throughout the month

The saga of the most beloved and profitable boxer in movie history will be presented by A&E throughout the month of November, starting with the film that started the franchise, Rocky the Fighter, from 1976.

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is an unknown and humble boxer whom no one believes. Unexpectedly, a great opportunity presents itself that could change his life completely: fight for the heavyweight world title against the terrifying champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). So, together with his former trainer, Rocky begins an arduous training days before the big fight. Everyone expects an easy fight, in which Apollo will give Rocky a beating, but he will show them otherwise.

Nominated for seven more categories at the 1977 Academy Awards®, the film won three awards: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Editing.

Rocky: A Fighter (Rocky, 1976, USA)

Genre: drama

Directed by: John G. Avildsen

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith

IC: 12

6/11, Sunday, 9 pm

Starring Jackie Chan, the action-adventure feature Out of the Course is today’s highlight of the A&E Movies track

In the plot of the martial arts comedy Off Track, Bennie Chan (Jackie Chan, Rush Hour, Zodiac Operation) is a Hong Kong detective who has spent decades following Victor Wong (Winston Chao, Mega Shark), a notorious criminal. When Bennie’s niece gets into trouble with Wong’s criminal organization, the detective sets out to capture him for good. To do this, Bennie must team up with American gambler Conor Watts (Johnny Knoxville, Jackass), who runs away from his creditors and has trouble with the Russian mob.

Off Course (Skip Trace, 2016, CHI/HKG/USA)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Directed by: Renny Harlin

Cast: Jackie Chan, Johnny Knoxville, Bingbing Fan

IC: 12

PREMIERE – 6/11, Sunday, from 10:55 pm

A&E debuts four-episode series Janet Jackson

Filmed over the course of three years, Janet Jackson reveals an intimate and unfiltered look at the story of Michael Jackson’s younger sister, detailing her trajectory and addressing the controversies she has already lived through. Archival footage, never-before-seen home videos, and interviews with important people in Janet’s music and life, such as Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul, are all part of the special.

Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-paid artists in music history, has enjoyed immense levels of success, endured great tragedy and endured a tumultuous intimate life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. The singer rawly exposes her personal life and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever captured on camera. Nominated for the MTV Movie + TV Awards, the series addresses the singer’s personal life, her relationship with her brother Michael Jackson, the rumors surrounding her short marriage to singer James DeBarge and the height of her career in the 80’s and 90’s. cancellation of her shows following the incident at the 2004 Super Bowl, while performing with Justin Timberlake, when she accidentally left her breast exposed.

This Sunday, A&E airs two episodes:

10:55 pm – Younger sister

In this exclusive series, Janet Jackson tells how her life changed overnight with the success of her brothers, the Jackson Five. She also details how her father forced her to be an artist at age seven, how she decided to run away at age 18 with a singer, and how she managed to regain control of her own life.

23:45 – Control

At the age of 20, Janet Jackson fired her father and built her own musical trajectory with the release of her number one album, “Control”. But the shadow of her brotherly success would haunt her for life. First, because of the comparisons. Then, for being found guilty by association with the scandals provoked by Michael. IC: 14