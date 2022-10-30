Scientists reach the lowest temperature in the Universe

A group of researchers from Rice University, in the United States, and Kyoto University, in Japan, managed to reach, inside the laboratory, the lowest temperature ever recorded in the Universe: – 273ºC. It is the closest to absolute zero (-273.15ºC) that scientists have ever reached, that is, the temperature at which atoms and particles would be perfectly still, without energy.

+ Frost, cold front, hail and storms; Check out the weather forecast

To have a dimension of the value reached by the researchers, the lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth, naturally, was – 89.2ºC, having been observed in Antarctica. Outside the planet, in places on the Moon, measurements below -200ºC have already been verified.

One of the main authors of the work is the specialist in atomic physics Eduardo Ibarra García-Padilla, who recently completed his doctorate at Rice University and is now doing his postdoctoral work at the University of California.

How the experiment was performed

Scientists were able to arrive at this value using evaporative cooling techniques and laser beams that cooled isotopes of ytterbium, called 173Yb (they have the same number of protons as the chemical element ytterbium, but differ in mass number). With information from BBC.

Cooling was carried out until the isotope atoms reached a temperature of just one billionth of a degree above -273.15°C, absolute zero on the Kelvin scale. In theory, at this temperature, the movement of atoms and particles completely ceases.

The evaporative cooling technique can be divided into two steps. In the first, the researchers used a light trap to “trap” the atoms. Then the hottest ones are removed, which generates a decrease in the overall temperature of the system.

Light traps are part of a high-tech technique. Before arriving at it, the researchers first performed the sublimation (direct conversion from a solid to a gaseous state, without passing through the liquid) of the 173Yb atoms using a high-power laser on a solid block of this isotope. As a result, a small amount of gas evaporated. After obtaining this gaseous substance, it was kept in a chamber where an extreme vacuum was created and the atoms were trapped by optical traps.

In the last step, the gaseous molecules were hit by laser beams, which came from different directions. When the laser photons interacted with the atoms of the gas, which were moving, there was a deceleration, decreasing the average speed of the system, which generated a reduction in temperature.

This entire experiment was carried out in a laboratory at Kyoto University and was led by scientists Yoshiro Takahashi and Shintaro Taie.

Importance of temperature research

This experiment is not just a grand lab feat. According to the authors of the study, the result achieved will make it possible to know states of matter that are only accessible at extremely low temperatures and will also allow the development of new materials with unimaginable properties.

“As we reach lower temperatures, new exotic states of matter should appear. And these can have completely different magnetic or transport properties than other materials,” explained Ibarra.

For the specialist in atomic physics, being able to reach these temperatures and these states of matter will help in the understanding of physics phenomena such as the superconductivity of copper oxides, which can have important technological applications.

the absolute zero

To date, no researcher has managed to reach absolute zero, which is therefore a value in the theoretical field. Despite this, studies have already been carried out that predict the behavior of atoms, molecules and particles when they reach this temperature.

The study of absolute zero is of scientific interest because it is believed that at a temperature as low as this or close to it, substances would behave strangely in relation to certain properties such as superconductivity and superfluidity.

Superconductivity occurs when a substance is able to transmit electricity without putting up any resistance. Superfluidity is the total loss of viscosity of a substance.