See how to follow the counting of votes by cell phone – ONDA POÇOS

The release of the votes to be counted this Sunday (30), the second round of the 2022 General Elections, will begin at 5 pm Brasília time, according to TSE Resolution nº 23.669/2021, unanimously approved by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in December 2021.

The rule covers all the basic procedures of the election day, such as the voting flow, the counting phases, the aggregation and the diplomacy of those elected.

It is worth remembering that, according to article 254 of the rule, “in the 2022 Elections, on election day, all units of the Federation, without exception, will observe the same official time in Brasília”.

This rule does not yet apply to voting abroad, where voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm depending on the time of each location.

Real-time mobile results

The disclosure of results can be monitored live, in real time, by the Results tool, from the Electoral Justice, which has versions for mobile phones (download the app on the Play Store or Apple Store) and for computers.

