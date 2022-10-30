See what Adam Driver from Dr. Destiny

Much to the delight of “Fantastic Four” fans and admirers, never-before-seen footage related to the new film has been released, giving power to the imagination.

After a long period based on assumptions, such as the chance for John Krasinski to reprise the role of Reed Richards, as he had done in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the many possibilities ended up leaving fans eager for consistent information.

So, here’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and we have to thank Instagram user @BFHDesign, because without him, we couldn’t take a look at what the cast could be like and discover that Adam Driver would certainly be perfect in Doctor Doom role.

Check it out below:

If you’re the type of person who follows the comic book universe, you’re already aware that Doctor Doom is one of the villains who have continually plotted against the group of heroes.

With a suit accompanied by a cape, it is possible to see in the image that Doctor Fate has some marks, or rather scars, distinct on his face, in addition to carrying an armor with him. However, the character’s extremely well-known mask could not be missing.

There’s no denying that Adam Driver would be perfect for the role, and we can contemplate this idea coming true thanks to the skills of the design, but we’re sorry it’s just a creation of fans, who are hungry for information.

But the actor was not the only target of the montages. One can also mention Ryan Gosling, who was put in the costume of Ghost Rider, and Henry Cavill, in that of Cyclops, character of the X-Men.

official information

The last time there was an announcement related to the movie “Fantastic Four” was during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, when Kevin Feige announced that the next superhero movie would be released in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, acronym). in English).

In previous productions of the superhero group, it was possible to follow the casting of several names known to the public, which included Jessica Alba as Susan Storm, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Chris Evans as Human Torch, Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm, Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, and Doug Jones as Silver Surfer.

As for the upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie, it’s safe to say that fans have been very patient – or maybe not so much – after checking out the latest production and placing their expectations on Marvel Studios.

In addition to the “Fantastic Four” feature film, Phase 6 will also feature “Deadpool 3”, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret War”.