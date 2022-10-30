See what are the scenarios for Bahia to go up in the last round



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia wasted, for the second consecutive round, the chance to celebrate access early and at home. With that, he will go to the last round needing to confirm his rise in the CRB house.

Despite the stumbling blocks at home, Bahia still arrives in the decisive round with remote chances of losing access, as opponents have also stumbled in the last two rounds, especially in the 36th.

Ranking after 37 rounds:

Thus, the scenarios for Bahia to gain access in the 38th round are varied.

First of all, Bahia only needs to score to confirm access, either with a draw or a triumph.

So it’s just up to you.

What if Bahia loses?

In case of defeat, Bahia only would not rise in these two unlikely situations:

Ituano wins Vasco and Bahia loses to CRB, with results that leave the Esquadrão’s goal difference at the end of the round equal to or less than Vasco’s.

Currently, Bahia and Vasco have the same score and Tricolor has two more goals than the opposing team.

For example: Vasco loses 1×0 and Bahia loses by 3×0.

In this case, Ituano would reach 60 points, placing third. And Vasco would overtake the Squadron because the goal difference would be tied, with an advantage for the Carioca team in the number of goals scored (today it is 47×41 goals for Vasco).

And Bahia would be out, regardless of the result of Sport.

Check out a last round simulation if these two results occur:

Simulation of results done in ge.globo.

Another hypothesis would be a tricolor defeat and a triumph for Sport with scores that would make Sport take 7 goals from Bahia.

are unlikely situationsyes, but that Bahia needs to keep away simply by doing its part.