See which countries Bolsonaro won for president in the second round

With the closing of the polls in some countries around the world, it is already possible to know where the president and reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has already won as president in the second round of elections, held this Sunday (30).

It is worth noting that the information is initial, and the official results will be released by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) after 5 pm, at the end of the voting in Brazil.

This article will be updated in real time as the results are released. Follow up!

Check out some of the countries where Bolsonaro won for president:

Taiwan – Bolsonaro won with 132 votes (56.65%), against 101 votes (43.35%) for former president Lula

See countries where Bolsonaro won in the first round:

South Africa – in Pretoria

Argentina – in Mendoza

– in Mendoza Bahamas

Bahrain

Bolivia – in Cochabamba, Laz Paz and Santa Cruz de La Sierra

Qatar

Chile – in Santiago and Concepcion

China – in the city of Guangzhou

– in the city of Guangzhou El Salvador

arab emirates

USA – in Hartford

Ecuador

Philippines

Greece

French Guiana

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Will

Israel – with 45.97% against 39.36% for Lula

Kuwait

Mozambique

Japan – Bolsonaro wins with almost 80% of votes in Nagoya; also won in Tokyo

namibia

Nepal

Oman

Taiwan

East Timor – with 37 votes against 18 for Lula

Panama

Paraguay – in the cities of Asunción, Ciudad del Este, Encarnácion, Pedro Juan Caballero and Salto Del Guairá

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominican Republic

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

This article will be updated as more results emerge.