See which countries Bolsonaro won for president in the second round

With the closing of the polls in some countries around the world, it is already possible to know where the president and reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has already won as president in the second round of elections, held this Sunday (30).
It is worth noting that the information is initial, and the official results will be released by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) after 5 pm, at the end of the voting in Brazil.
Check out some of the countries where Bolsonaro won for president:
- Taiwan – Bolsonaro won with 132 votes (56.65%), against 101 votes (43.35%) for former president Lula
See countries where Bolsonaro won in the first round:
- South Africa – in Pretoria
- Argentina – in Mendoza
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bolivia – in Cochabamba, Laz Paz and Santa Cruz de La Sierra
- Qatar
- Chile – in Santiago and Concepcion
- China – in the city of Guangzhou
- El Salvador
- arab emirates
- USA – in Hartford
- Ecuador
- Philippines
- Greece
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Will
- Israel – with 45.97% against 39.36% for Lula
- Kuwait
- Mozambique
- Japan – Bolsonaro wins with almost 80% of votes in Nagoya; also won in Tokyo
- namibia
- Nepal
- Oman
- Taiwan
- East Timor – with 37 votes against 18 for Lula
- Panama
- Paraguay – in the cities of Asunción, Ciudad del Este, Encarnácion, Pedro Juan Caballero and Salto Del Guairá
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Dominican Republic
- Suriname
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
