Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, from attack

In a video posted on TikTok, Selena Gomez, 30, defended Hailey Bieber, 25, from the attacks that Justin Bieber’s wife, 28, has been receiving from fans of the singer, after Hailey issues opinions about the end of the relationship between Justin and Selena . This week, the model has been receiving several criticisms for dealing with the life of her husband’s ex.

“It’s not fair, because no one should be talked about the way I’ve seen them. Words matter,” said the former Disney star.

In the video, Selena Gomez asked for “kindness” with Hailey Bieber, after the model dealt with her private life with her husband Justin Bieber and gave her opinion on the end of the ex-couple. According to the singer, no one should be attacked like the model has been.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in a yo-yo relationship for eight years. When the two split in 2018 and the singer got engaged to Hailey, some fans of the former couple revolted against the model.

In an interview with the podcast Call Her Daddy, the influencer stressed that she respects Selena Gomez and that there is no resentment between them. In the conversation, Hailey Bieber also opened up about the hatred she received for joining the singer shortly after their split.

“A lot of the hatred and perpetuation comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It comes from the fact that they wish he had ended up with someone else and that’s okay. You can wish that. All you want, but this is not the case,” he said.