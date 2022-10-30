Selena Gomez tested positive for Covid-19, but reassures fans

Selena Gomez left fans super worried this Wednesday morning (26), by announcing that he has Covid-19. The singer who was also confirmed to be on the show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallontoday, needed cancel your participation.

The warning that took fans by surprise was published this morning, on the official profile of Selena on Instagram. It is worth noting that the singer is committed to promoting the long-awaited “My Mind & Me”, documentary that will be released exclusively on Apple TV+.

Concerned with reassuring fans, Selena Gomez gave some details of his health status after contracting the infection:

“I won’t be at Fallon’s tonight. I ended up getting covid, but I’m resting and feeling fine. A friendly reminder: Covid is still around. Get up to date on your booster shots. In fact, I was planning to take mine this week. Love you all”, wrote the artist.

“My Mind & Me”: Know the details

The new audiovisual that talks about the vulnerabilities of Gomezin addition to their struggles with lupus, depression, and anxiety has a release scheduled for the day November 4that Apple TV+. It is worth noting that he been developed in secret for six yearswith direction of Alek Keshishianthe same as “In Bed With Madonna” (1991).

The full trailer has already been released as a tribute to the world mental health day, bringing moving images and speeches from Selena Gomez telling some stories of his life. “Just be who you are, Selena. Nobody cares what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being right where I am. I am grateful to be alive”, narrates the singer in the images.