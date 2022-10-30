Senior Residents Dropping Tips on A Big Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Story

Warning! SPOILERS for Grey’s Anatomy season 19, episode 3 ahead.Grey’s AnatomyThe new class of interns is big news in Season 19 – however, the absence of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital’s senior residents hints at a big story about them. Grey’s Anatomy in season 19, episode 1 saw Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) work alongside Jo Wilson as an obstetrics resident, but he quickly decided not to pursue a career in gynecology and reverted to being a surgical resident. While Meredith accepting his request to return was accompanied by a promotion to Chief Resident wanted by Schmitt, he also quickly realized how strained he was by the absence of other Senior Residents.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19, episode 2 even saw former resident Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) appear, albeit as a barwoman rather than a doctor, and as Levi’s best friend, whom he begged to return to Gray Sloan Memorial. Schmitt already being overwhelmed with work he’s just returned to has offered glimpses of residents’ burnout. However, it was Taryn’s negative response to him asking her to return to work as a surgical resident that most clearly hinted at the absence of residents being an issue, along with the grueling working conditions they are subjected to. Schmitt’s long hectic hours were proof that he was overworked, even more so since he was the only senior resident present. As being available for all surgeries and managing interns is unsustainable in the long run for Schmitt, senior residents will have to come back. Grey’s Anatomy 19th season, whether new or already at Gray Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy season 18.

Gray Sloan’s Problems Aren’t Solved Just Because The Interns Are Back

Grey’s Anatomy The new season 19 interns avoided a mistake the show made in the past and also partially resolved the hospital issues that arose in the season 18 finale. However, while the new class of interns might put Gray Sloan back on the path to being a top-notch teaching hospital, it hasn’t solved all of its problems. After all, the residents program being terminated in Grey’s Anatomy season 18 was a direct consequence of the fact that there weren’t enough doctors to teach the residents, and that problem wasn’t completely resolved in the six months that Meredith was acting chief.

In fact, Scott Speedman’s Nick, in charge of the resident program, has brought many new changes and a considerable willingness to teach. Considering he wasn’t the only one, as Schmitt went back into surgery, Teddy and Owen came back from evading the law, and even Miranda Bailey decided to go back to medicine in Grey’s Anatomy season 19, episode 3, Gray Sloan’s ranks can be considered replenished. However, as Owen cannot practice medicine on his own as he has not yet gotten his medical license back, the senior residents are absent, having moved on to other residency programs. With Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith set to appear in just eight episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 19, the doctor shortage cannot be considered resolved, and the brunt of that is borne by Schmitt, the only available senior resident at Gray Sloan.

As Grey’s Anatomy Suggests Resident Burnout Is a Big Plot S19

Schmitt’s overworked state has been repeatedly established by Grey’s Anatomy season 19, episodes 1 to 3, as he never had a moment to himself, and every time he could be seen on screen, he had something to regret about him needing to be somewhere else as things needed to be done. However, the biggest hint about a plot about senior residents burnout and the need to change the way they work came from Helm’s appearance. Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 saw her happy and content in her new role as a bartender at Joe’s Bar, where she made more money and wasn’t as stressed as she was when she worked at Gray Sloan, because if she “made a mistake here, no one died.“All the tips dropped Grey’s Anatomy The opening episodes of season 19 showed that senior residents would have to return, and when they do, their well-being will also need to be considered, not just that of the inmates.