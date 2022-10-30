Simu Liu to Star in the Fast & Furious Director’s Prime Video Series

Simu Liu has joined the cast of the series-format adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s novel Seven Wonders, which is in development for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming. According to the American website Variety, the actor, who is known for his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Marvel movie released in 2021, will play the protagonist Dr. Nate Grady, a brilliant botanist-adventurer.

According to the official synopsis, the series follows “the brilliant botanist-adventurer Dr. Nate Grady as he joins slippery international repairman, Sloane Seydoux, in a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery linked to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.” The Legend of Tarzan’s Adam Cozad is set to write and produce the adaptation, with Justin Lin, known as one of the directors of the Fast & Furious franchise, who is confirmed as director and producer on the series, with no release date yet.

In addition to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Marvel movie that won a sequel, Simu Liu will also be seen in films like Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg. The actor was also in series like Kim’s Convenience, where he was one of the protagonists, in addition to participation in productions such as Taken, The Expanse, Bad Blood and Slasher.