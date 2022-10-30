So Paulo announces Alex’s departure from the sub-20’s command; Belletti take over

photo: Publicity/So Paulo So Paulo was Alex’s first experience as a coach So Paulo reported that coach Alex de Souza left the command of the under-20 category this Friday, after a year and a half ahead of the junior team. The coach took over in April last year and, with the end of the current season, will move on to new challenges.

Tricolor was eliminated by Corinthians from Paulista in the category last Thursday, even after winning 2-1 – on aggregate, the score was 5-3. However, the decision had already been settled before. Former right-back Belletti who will take charge.

“I am extremely grateful to So Paulo for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank the president, board of directors, Muricy, the employees and, especially, the players, who helped me a lot to understand the day to day, the whole system. special to the fan who welcomed me, made me so-paulino in that period, really something I will carry forever, a feeling of gratitude”, said Alex.

So Paulo was Alex’s first experience as a coach. ahead of the boys from Cotia, he added 88 games, with 51 wins, 18 draws, 19 defeats, culminating in a 64.8% success rate.

In his first season, Alex was runner-up in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship and, in the 2022 Copinha, the team reached the semifinals, as well as in the Paulista Championship, in addition to stopping in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20.

He also helped in the formation of several jewels, in addition to contributing to the promotion of several players to the main team and adding to the daily life of all the employees of CFA Presidente Laudo Natel.

“Alex fulfilled what was asked of him, helped to develop and promote the boys. We gained a lot with him and his team in this period together. We wish him success in the sequence of his career”, said the club’s youth football superintendent Marcos Biasotto, complemented by Francesco Moretto Junior:

“We are very grateful to Alex and also to PC for this year and a half working at CFA. We were the club that gave him the first opportunity as a coach and we had a lot of dedication and countless lessons in return. We wish him much success in the new challenges”, said the deputy director of the base.

Belletti, who should take over soon with an eye on the 2023 Cup, has the CBF Licena Pro course and has already worked as a technical assistant at Cruzeiro in 2021, working with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, after also working behind the scenes, as director of international business.