Sony Pictures Classics releases full trailer for “The Son”

This past Wednesday (26th), the Sony Pictures Classics through your channel on Youtubepublicized the trailer full of your new movie “The Son”the second in a trilogy conceived, written, produced and directed by Florian Zeller, winner of the Oscar for best screenplay adapted for his first film “The Father”.

Inspired by a critically successful London play in 2019, the film features a star-studded cast of veterans: Hugh Jackman (“Logan”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman” ), Zen McGrath (“Marks of the Past”) and Anthony Hopkins, which needs no introduction, but it should be noted that the actor won his second Oscar for best actor, for his performance in “My Father”, with a character created especially for him. The partnership with the French director promises in this new family drama that will explore depression in adolescence. Watch:

Trailer “The Son” (Reproduction/YouTube).

With a screenplay co-written by Zeller and fellow Oscar winner Christopher Hampton, the plot features the following synopsis: “The film revolves around Peter, whose hectic life with new partner Beth and their baby is ruined when his ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is distraught, distant and angry, missing school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, looking to help his son through those intimate, instinctual moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.”

Although the film’s world premiere at the recent Venice Film Festival did not excite critics, as it did with the previous production, the premiere was marked by the praise of Jackman’s performance. The Australian actor won Venice, received several accolades and is already seen as a big bet for the best actor award at the 2023 Oscars.

With a release scheduled for November 11 in American cinemas, the son’s film will be the second of the trilogy started with the father’s feature, which will have the cycle closed with a third film entitled “The Mother”, which still does not have a release date. its film adaptation. There is currently no release date for Brazil.

Featured Photo: “The Son” Publicity/Sony Pictures.