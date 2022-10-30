SSD 250 GB: 8 models to increase performance without spending too much | Which one to buy?

The Samsung SSD 980, on the other hand, features an NVMe operating standard and guarantees a read rate of 3,500 MB/s for values ​​starting from R$459. Another alternative is the SanDisk Ultra, which provides resistance against shocks and vibrations and improves around BRL 817. Below are eight 250 GB SSDs to buy in Brazil in 2022.

Kingston NV1 is an SSD with an internal memory of 250 GB, which demonstrates high efficiency to increase the speed and fluidity of PCs, whether to turn on or even trigger software. In addition, you can enjoy a read rate of 2,100 MB/s and a write rate of 1,700 MB/s. These values ​​can increase the processing speed of the systems, which should be interesting for the public that is not very demanding. The product is sold for values ​​from R$ 184.

The chip is compatible with notebooks and desktops with limited space. The manufacturer informs that this model works with less heat, less energy and more performance. In addition, it features single sided hardware, that is, only one stick with memory. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the affordable price and good system performance to decrease PC lag.

Pros: good cost-benefit

good cost-benefit Cons: speed could be higher

The Crucial P2 is another model compatible with laptops and desktops with a read of 2,400 MB/s and a write rate of 1,900 MB/s. A striking detail about the product is that the manufacturer provides specific software to manage the peripheral in matters such as performance optimization, data security and even firmware updates. It is sold for figures from R$ 198.

In addition, the construction of this system was developed in NVMe which should access memory faster than SSDs with SATA feature. The supplier still offers other models, but with storage from 500 GB to 2 TB. Chip compatibility spans operating systems such as Windows, Linux, and macOS. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers report a significant improvement in machine speed.

Pros: compatible with desktops and notebooks

compatible with desktops and notebooks Cons: no screw for installation

The Samsung 870 EVO is compatible with notebooks and desktops, but is designed for IT professionals and programmers. The manufacturer advocates efficient use of the product for tasks ranging from daily computing to processing 8K videos. The chip also has software from Samsung that helps the user to manage the product, keep up to date with systemic updates, improve performance and even monitor the health of the disk. The model is found in figures starting at R$ 372.

The peripheral uses the SATA standard, and offers a read rate of 560 MB/s and a write rate of 530 MB/s; which can serve consumers with more basic usage. Finally, the system promises to be compatible with the most modern software on the market, which covers several models from processors to motherboards. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, users denote the system’s good efficiency.

Pros: compatible with most systems

compatible with most systems Cons: there are cheaper models with better technology

PNY CS1030 provides standard NVMe technology, which features higher speed compared to SATA class. Compatible with laptops, the peripheral hosts an impressive read rate of 2,500 MB/s and a write rate of 1,100 MB/s. It is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 399.

The model is suitable for users with low and medium productivity. The vendor also offers chips with 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the read and write rates. However, criticize the absence of screws for installation.

Pros: good performance rate

good performance rate Cons: reports of the finish being fragile

The Samsung SSD 980 also features NVMe working standard. The chip was specially developed to meet the needs of gamers, as it provides read and write speeds of 3,500 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, respectively. These very expressive values ​​can help in the activation of software and in the fluidity of game processing. The product is seen for values ​​from R$ 459.

The manufacturer also recommends the product for demanding workflows, such as multimedia file editors. The supplier also offers models with 500 GB and 1 TB. The chip can be installed in notebook computers, and carries a nickel coating to aid in heat dispersion. It comes with software to monitor the settings, health and performance of the peripheral. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, users positively highlight the great performance of the device. However, they inform that it does not come with screws for installation.

Pros: very high efficiency

very high efficiency Cons: no screw for installation

Western Digital Blue offers SATA configuration, and read and write rates of respectively 550 MB/s and 525 MB/s. The values ​​indicate the chip for users with low productivity. The item is suitable for installation on desktops and has a novelty: it has 25% less energy consumption than previous generations of brand SSDs. The product is seen for around R$ 567.

The model also provides specific software to monitor the settings, operation, and health of the electronics. In addition, the manufacturer developed the chip with shock resistance and lightweight design. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the ease of installation and energy efficiency provided by the system. However, some users report that the product stops working after just over a year of use.

Pros: simplified installation

simplified installation Cons: high price for the configurations offered

Western Digital Blue M.2 features SATA processing model, compatible with notebooks. You can enjoy an experience with 560MB/s read speed and 530MB/s write speed. This model also hosts 25% energy efficiency and can perform reasonably in light gaming and area playback of most media. The model is seen for values ​​that start from R$ 798.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers notice a significant improvement in computer performance when processing software. However, some users criticize that the values ​​of read and write performances are different from those advertised.

Pros: greater energy potential

greater energy potential Cons: high value

SanDisk Ultra is compatible with desktop hardware and offers standard SATA technology. The chip provides a read rate of 550 MB/s and a write rate of up to 525 MB/s; values ​​that can satisfy users with low productivity or who just want to improve the slowness of the PC. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 817 to buy the product.

Included 3D technology can improve the strength of the unit. The manufacturer also informs that the part manages to have low energy consumption and shock and vibration resistant manufacturing to keep consumer data safe. The equipment may have faster system startup and in some games. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the product’s good finish and the system’s efficiency to combat slowdowns. However, criticize that the chip does not allow cloning the HD.

Pros: Shock and vibration resistant finish

Shock and vibration resistant finish Cons: high value

