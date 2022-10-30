“Stop it or freak out”; Marinho doesn’t forget Santos after being Libertadores champion and gets real about Peixe

Striker Marinho ended his story with Santos at the beginning of 2022 and headed towards Flamengo, where he is a reserve for the Rubro-Negra team. After winning the team’s tri-championship by Libertadores 2022, the former Santos player took to social media to celebrate the achievement, after a 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR.

In a post on Instagram, the striker recalled the runner-up in America when he played for Santos, in 2020. Marinho celebrated the fact of “re-disputing the decision” and celebrated the different conclusion. “A mixture of joy and the realization of a dream that was to be able to play in a final again, and this time, with a happy ending. Whoever is against me and is always wanting to belittle me, put up with it or freak out. Libertadores champion, whether you like it or not“, wrote Marino.

With the victory, Marinho won the first Libertadores title in his career. In the 2020 season, the athlete won the King of America award, being elected as the best player in the competition. Even so, he was runner-up with Santos, defeated by Palmeiras by 1-0, at Maracanã.

In the current edition, Marinho had a discreet participation during the red-black campaign and was used a few times in the field. In the decision made this Saturday (29), the striker was not on the pitch during the 90 minutes of the match. In all, there were only five games played by the athlete, with one goal and one assist.