Sun appears ‘smiling’ in image released by NASA; see photo – News

The Snoopy doll, Charlie Brown’s pet dog in the comics, will be used as a zero-gravity indicator inside Orion. “For more than 50 years, Snoopy has contributed to people’s excitement about NASA’s space missions,” the agency said in a statement. Reproduction: 2021 Peanuts Worldwide LLC

In the list of the “Official Flight Kit” made available by NASA, it is possible to see that four Lego action figures will be taken on the expedition. The cute miniatures will be dressed in astronaut suits and helmets Reproduction NASA/Radislav Sinyak

In addition to the commander, there will be two other female mannequins, Halga and Zohar, who will be in the seats of the Orion. The torso of these dolls is made with special materials to simulate the human body, and contains more than 5,600 sensors and 34 radioactive detectors to measure space radiation in the human body during the mission. Only one of these mannequins will be wearing a special suit, while another will be unprotected, to measure the suit’s efficiency against radiation. Disclosure: Stemrad

Alexa — Amazon’s virtual assistant — will have the important role of monitoring the ship’s condition from a distance. Information such as the speed of the spacecraft, distance to the Moon, and actions such as turning off the cabin light can be done by NASA operators. From a partnership with the company Cisco, to use a videoconferencing service, the space agency controllers will be able to send thousands of voice commands to Alexa NASA Disclosure

In Greek mythology, Artemis is the goddess of the Moon, in addition to being the daughter of Zeus and the twin sister of Apollo, and was known for being an excellent hunter and protector of children and young people. The eponymous quest will honor the Greek goddess by carrying a 3D replica of Artemis (in the mold of this image). After the expedition, the work will be on display at the Acropolis Museum in Greece. Jean-Pol GRANDMONT

Despite being unmanned, a dummy, dubbed Commander Moonikin Campos, will be placed inside the capsule, and will be wearing a special astronaut suit, used to ensure safety at launch and landing. The mannequin’s name is a tribute to Nasa electrical engineer Arturo Campos, who helped Apollo 13 astronauts return alive from space. Reproduction NASA

To honor Apollo 11, the first expedition that took man to the Moon, in 1969, NASA will take a bolt and a nut, which were part of an F-1 engine, which was one of the four boosters that helped carry the Saturn rocket. V towards the natural satellite Disclosure: Smithsonian National Air and Spa

NASA has created a way to take Artemis 1 mission enthusiasts into space. In an action taken months ago and now closed, the space agency created a space on the institution’s official website where visitors could create a boarding pass for the mission. The names of the people who signed up will be placed on a flash drive, which will also be carried in the capsule. About 3.3 million people participated in the action Reproduction NASA

The most sent item on this space mission will undoubtedly be flags. Putting together the streamers of the United States, European countries, NASA, US cities and states, US military agencies, among others, we arrive at the incredible number of 2,312 flags that will be in the Orion capsule. In the official travel kit, the size of the pieces is not reported, but by the quantity, they must be small, due to the large quantity Pixabay

Small packages containing plant and tree seeds will also be sent into space. The Israeli Space Agency (ISA), NASA, Boeing and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) will also send four packages containing plant and tree seeds. In 1971, on the Apollo 14 spaceflight, in which NASA landed on the moon for the third time, astronaut Stuart Roosa took seeds into space, which germinated on the way back to earth and were planted around the United States, becoming known as “trees”. from the moon” Disclosure: NASA