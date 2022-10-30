Suspension bridge collapses in India, killing at least 60 people





At least 60 people died in India on Sunday when a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in the western state of Gujarat, regional government minister Brijesh Merja told AFP. “More than 80 were rescued,” he added. The previous balance was 30 dead.

Hundreds of people were on the bridge when it collapsed, according to local media. According to some reports, more than a hundred are still missing in the river. Videos released that have not yet been verified showed people hanging from the remains of the structure in the dark.





The suspension bridge, built in the British Mandate era, opened to the public this week after months of repairs.

After the collapse, authorities launched a rescue operation with submarines sent into the area to find the missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Gujarat, announced compensation for the family of victims and injured in the accident.































Modi called for an “urgent mobilization of rescue teams”, his office tweeted. “He requested that the situation be monitored closely and continuously and [que as autoridades] extend all possible help to those affected.”



