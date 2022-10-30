Synopsis, Cast and Trailer of the Afternoon Session

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This Friday (7th), Globo will show from 3:25 pm, the film Rush Hour 2 (2001). In short, the American comedy and action film, directed by Brett Ratner, and written by Jeff Nathanson. Meanwhile, production is by Roger Birnbaum, Jonathan Glickman, Arthur Sarkissian and Jay Stern.

This film is part of a franchise, and the first film hit theaters in 1998. Rush Hour 3, on the other hand, was released in 2007. The plot airs shortly after the re-presentation of the soap opera Chocolate com Pimenta.

After the events of the first film, Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter head to Hong Kong to enjoy their well-deserved vacation. But just as they land, a bomb explodes at the American embassy that kills two undercover agents, who were investigating the forgery of a valuable ring.

Hong Kong police believe the crime was committed by triad leader Ricky Tan, who was once Lee’s father’s partner and was one of those responsible for his death. Taking the crime personally, Lee decides to participate in the investigations along with Carter, who now feels completely out of place, as he has never been to Hong Kong before and is not used to local traditions.

Cast

The cast includes Jackie Chan as Chief Inspector Lee, Chris Tucker as Detective James Carter, John Lone as Ricky Tan, and Zhang Ziyi as Hu Li. Roselyn Sánchez is Isabella Molina, Alan King is Steven Reign, Harris Yulin is Sterling, Kenneth Tsang is Chin, and Lisa LoCicero is Receptionist.

Meanwhile, Mei Melançon is Girl in the Car, Maggie Q is Girl in the Car, Don Cheadle is Kenny, Audrey Quock is Kenny’s wife, and Joel McKinnon Miller is Tex. Cynthia Pinot is Jeremy Piven, Brad Allan is Red Dragon’s Security Guard, and Philip Baker Hall is Captain William Diel.

Other interesting subjects

Rush Hour 2 trailer

Box office

In all, the film cost $90 million. Meanwhile, the movie grossed revenue reached $347,325,802.

What did the critics think of Rush Hour 2?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 51%, based on 127 critics. According to the critical consensus, “Rush Hour 2 doesn’t feel as fresh or as funny as the first, and the stunts lack some of the complexity typically seen in Chan’s films.”.

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the movie without ads and cuts, know that it is available on HBO Max. Or, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies and TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

