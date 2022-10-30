Tech billionaires lose half a trillion dollars in 2022

The world’s 20 richest tech billionaires, a group that includes Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, lost nearly half a trillion dollars in 2022 alone.

Together, the industry tycoons saw their fortunes decrease by US$ 480 billion (about R$ 2.5 trillion) until last Thursday (28), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the richest people in the world. .

The dwindling wealth of tech billionaires comes amid a sharp decline in the US stock market. The release of negative reports by several tech giants in recent days has heightened recession fears and slammed stock prices, hurting the fortunes of the world’s richest, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Zuckerberg, for example, lost $11 billion in just one day this week — .in 13 months, his net worth has dropped by more than $100 billion, according to Bloomberg.

His company, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, plunged into a well of devaluation after reporting that its net income fell from US$ 9.19 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to US$ 4.39 between July, August and September of this year, a drop of 52%.

The fall in the fortune accumulated by Zuckerberg is associated with his entry into the immersive digital world of the so-called Metaverse. Since then, he’s poured billions of dollars into the augmented reality platform — and lost tens of billions since last September, dropping off the list of the world’s ten richest men in the last month.

Inflation affects billionaires

The high inflation in the United States is also pointed out by analysts as one of the reasons for the decrease in the fortune of technology billionaires.

Tech companies enjoyed strong growth at the start of the pandemic, however high levels of inflation, rising interest rates and a slowdown in the growth of digital advertising have caused profits to decline.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have lost more than $58 billion this year. Despite the losses, in the last week alone, the net worth of Twitter’s new owner has risen from $200 billion to $212 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Bezos has a fortune valued at $134 billion. On Friday (28), Amazon shares fell 7% and, year-to-date, the company’s shares plunged about 40%.

Bill Gates saw his net worth drop by $28.7 billion in 2022, and he currently has a fortune valued at $109 billion. Even one of the most successful investors in the world, Warren Buffet, lost $7.53 billion last year, leaving him with $101 billion.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin also lost more than $40 billion this year. They were further hurt this week after Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported its first drop in YouTube ad sales.

Of the 20 richest tech billionaires, only two have managed to increase their fortunes since the start of the year. TikTok founder Zhang Yiming had earnings of $10.4 billion and now has $54.9 billion in net worth.

Robert Pera, founder of Ubiquiti, an American company that makes wireless equipment, has seen his wealth increase by $1.3 billion, taking his fortune to $14.7 billion.