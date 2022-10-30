The craziest movie you’ll see in years is on Netflix and will keep you staring at the TV for 130 minutes

Putting an end to cycles, virtuous or not so much, vibrating with progress in professional life, constituting a family that provides the essential support in particularly unfortunate circumstances, being able to count on loyal friends, those who understand, sympathize and do not calm down until they see the The problem of someone you like like a brother (sometimes more) is one of the best ways to make life worth living, even if, of course, there are those who don’t value any of it, or because they don’t enjoy any of these conditions. , or because he thinks he is capable of finding closure for situations that are too intricate. There is a special (and controversial) category of unique men, who move through life and time without ceremony, saving humanity from satanic fates. These demigods guarantee the human race to perpetuate itself on the planet — despite destroying everything around them — but carrying out one or another glimmer of reason in certain environments and under a coldly studied conjuncture.

There is an immensity of scenarios in terms of understanding the passage of time. For some, advancing years is seen in the light of the challenge. Implacable with everyone, life does not forgive, and it is even less lenient towards those who tend to push projects that they classify as unavoidable, but which extend from one phase to another, giving them the crooked feeling that these plans they migrate to a parallel dimension between existence and finitude and wait there, with all discipline, until, at last, the flash of wisdom awakens us and we decide to materialize them. The boldness of creating these dreams is always accompanied by a welcome fear, inversely proportional to the importance of the undertaking; The more any yearning messes with our expectations, bringing sometimes relief, sometimes an almost suffocating tribulation, the more archaic (and wise) feelings of self-preservation assault us and the more likely we become to capitulate again, starting the whole cycle from zero and reliving the chances of, once again, returning to the inertia of the freezing of the spirit, sensible, sterile and progressively overwhelming.

“Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol” (2011) is, without a doubt, the most revealing film in the franchise. Brad Bird has the ability to make the feature a kind of summary of the trajectory of Ethan Hunt, the anti-hero who stars in the saga, while he takes the opportunity to calm the public’s spirit about the next challenges of the enviable life of miseries of the most beloved spy in the world. cinema — sorry, Mr Bond. Here the gray areas of Hunt begin to be noticed more strongly, incorporated with touching dedication by a Tom Cruise who, finally, lets out less insinuating psychological nuances of the character, while the antics that are part mythological, part real intrinsic to his nature. fall in the taste of the customer, who kept coming back. Cruise, then 49 years old, dominates the physical projection proposal of “Phantom Protocol” as few actors in his age group would even dare to think, without prejudice to the interpretation, a little too Stanislavskian – and he certainly knows it. However, his screen presence has long since overcome the stigma of the reasonably talented and astonishingly versatile heartthrob able to say a steak without getting lost, extracting emotions stored in very dimly lit places from those who watch him, but being cautious about preserving his own sensibilities. , which he passes on to the types he embodies as if he were taking a lint out of his clothes. Cruise has become, without any favor, one of the great actors in the history of cinema; even when he errs, he does so more from excess of zeal than lack of substance. If not, let’s see.

The plot of “Phantom Protocol” does not adorn the peacock — in fact, quite the opposite. The aesthetic whimsy of productions led by Christopher McQuarrie is not to be expected, not by chance the director who signed two consecutive features for the brand, “Secret Nation” (2015) and “Fallout Effect” (2018). Here, Hunt is urged to escape from a Russian penitentiary, which he evidently succeeds in where he was held for trying to prevent, guess what, a nuclear attack from a satellite. The entire script by André Nemec and Josh Appelbaum revolves around the plan devised by Benji, by the always fun Simon Pegg, to circumvent the aspirations of the enemy, now aided directly by William Brandt, the CIA agent played by Jeremy Renner, a pleasant surprise. especially at the turn of the second to the third act, in a sequence inside a reactor ready to be activated by Hendricks, the maniac played by Michael Nyqvist (1960-2017), adept of the worse, the better and who collaborates with the Russian secret service just to epater la bourgeoisie. It’s up to Hunt’s troupe, complete by Paula Patton’s spy Jane Carter, a painting on canvas, to contain the totalitarian gusto of would-be owners of the world at the time. Any resemblance to reality is perhaps not just a coincidence.

In “Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol” it is already possible to foresee the dilemmas of Ethan Hunt – and, by extension, of Tom Cruise – regarding the need to understand when certain phases of life must end. Cruise has many other adventures to live, in front of the cameras or behind them, and he could very well be, as has been widely speculated, a Clint Eastwood from spy movies. This, yes, is a very possible mission.

Movie: Mission Impossible — Ghost Protocol

Direction: Brad Bird

Year: 2011

Genres: Thriller/Adventure/Action

Note: 8/10