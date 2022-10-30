“The Devil Wears Prada 2”? Anne Hathaway gives final answer on sequel

“The devil Wears Prada“, 2006 film, is a success for several reasons. In addition to having a respectful makeover of the character Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, we have professional lessons that can be brought to life and incredible looks, used by several people in the long.

No wonder, many people want the return of the characters – at least, most of them – in a possible sequel to the work. This is already an old request and the protagonist, who played alongside Meryl Streep, broke the silence about the chances of returning to the “Devil Wears Prada” universe. Check out!

Anne Hathaway Talks “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

To the dismay of movie fans, there are no plans to have “The Devil Wears Prada 2”. Anne Hathaway caught up with Entertainment Tonight last weekend and dashed all hopes of seeing Andy and Miranda in theaters again.

“There won’t be a sequel. Will not happen. Like, we can’t do it. It’s not gonna happen. The movie exists. There are other films, there will be other films. If you want, you can watch the first one again,” Anne said, breaking many people’s hearts.

Actress explains copy of look from “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Anne Hathaway was one of the guests at New York Fashion Week and made an appearance in a look identical to the one worn by the character in the iconic scene of “The Devil Wears Prada”. To improve, the actress even posed with Anna Wintour, a journalist who was the inspiration for the Machiavellian character of the film. It didn’t take long for the comments to roll on social media.