The English | Emily Blunt in Prime Video’s Western Series; trailer

Prime Video released today (1st) the tense and violent trailer for The English, new western series starring Emily Blunt. Check it out above.

The plot follows Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an English aristocrat who teams up with an Indian tracker, Eli (Chaske Spencerthe Sam Uley of the saga Twilight), to cross the inhospitable landscapes of the USA in 1890. On their way to the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming, they travel together with no idea that their pasts are connected.

It is there that Sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Reain v for Vendetta) and the young widow Martha (Valerie Pachnerin King’s Man: Inception) investigate a series of bizarre and macabre murders, slowly uncovering the dark history that connects the two protagonists.



Written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman), the debut of The English stayed for November 11th on Prime Video.

