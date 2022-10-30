The famous couples you probably forgot existed

the star of friends and the star of Erin Brokovich were once a couple in the ’90s, a relationship that was recalled by the actor himself in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opened up candidly about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on as a guest star on a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom.

While they only dated for two months, Perry recalled meeting Roberts’ parents for the first time when he joined the family trip to New Mexico to celebrate the New Year, detailing a special moment the couple shared.

“We jumped in this big blue truck and went up a mountain, snow swirling around,” the actor wrote. “We finally reached the top of a mountain and for a moment the weather cleared and we could see New Mexico and beyond, all the way back to Canada. As we sat there, she made me feel like the king of the world. soft snow was falling, and with that, 1996 began.”

And in addition to the duo there is a surprising list of celebrities who have already been romantically involved as Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette, Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkinand Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey. Yes, they all dated.