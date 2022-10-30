The Force Awakens’ has a release date

According to available information, a new trilogy is coming to the big screen, and it is coming directly from the universe of transformers.

The first movie we will have the opportunity to see is called “Transformers: The Force Awakens”, which is scheduled to premiere next year.

It is nothing new that over time the franchise has gone through several productions, which, thanks to their success, have provided the brand with the opportunity to maintain itself to this day.

Once again, we will have the opportunity to check out more of this incredible universe of machines, and it seems that this time the novelty will bring to light everything that contributed to the success of the franchise in a single work. Can you believe?

In addition, the new production will be a kind of continuation of Bumblebee. However, even if the idea of ​​checking it out directly in theaters is still a little distant from today, there is some information that has already been released about “Transformers: The Force Awakens”. Check out a portion of them below.

“Transformers: The Force Awakens” is the 7th production

If we take into account all the films in the franchise that have been released since 2007, “Transformers: The Force Awakens” is the seventh production.

Our list includes “Transformers: The Movie”, “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”, “Transformers 4: Age of Extinction” and “Transformers: The Last Knight”, all directed by Michael Bay.

After these, then, we had the opportunity to check out “Bumblebee”, in 2018. However, it is worth bearing in mind that the films did not always belong to the same universe in general. “Bumblebee,” for example, was a kind of reboota restart.

But at times, the franchise ended up facing a decline. The first work was good enough to produce the second, which got a 58% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, with regard to the other productions, they were a mix of oscillations, with several ups and downs in relation to criticism. However, the worst moment came with “Transformers: The Last Knight”, which only managed to reach US$ 600 million at the worldwide box office, a very low number compared to the other productions.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, the critics decided to only give it a 15% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website, and then we had the worst movie out of the five that had already been made available.

However, a new chapter was opened with “Bumblebee” in 2018. In this new production, it was decided that a new style would be added to the franchise, more isolated from the other films.

Along these lines, the last movie released in theaters managed to achieve a 90% critical approval on the same site. And, as far as we know, “Transformers: The Force Awakens” will take place right after the events of “Bumblebee”.

In addition, according to rumors, the new film will take its central narrative from the animated series “Beast Wars”, a production developed by Mainframe Entertainment, which was created to boost sales of Hasbro’s Transformers dolls.

But this does not mean that the narratives will be identical, as the series was only responsible for providing the skeleton of the layout, as well as the structure. There will be the presence of new characters, some of which are already well known, as well as some newcomers.



Cast

As far as the cast is concerned, it has already been made official that Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”) will be in the lead role, and we will not have Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena giving life, once again, to the roles played in “Bumblebee”.

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) is also expected to give the “air of grace” to the production.

However, as far as the Transformers themselves are concerned, Peter Cullen will return to voice Optimus Prime. Production is scheduled to launch on June 9, 2023.