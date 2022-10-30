The frustrating new iPad Pro

Very well, my friends; After much speculation and expectation, Apple last week launched the new iPads Pro. In recent months, a lot has been said about what this release would be like. At first there was a rumor of a new event, then a few leakerslike Mark Gurman, stated that the launch would only be via press release to the press, which in fact was confirmed.

About the new features, in addition to the certainty of M2 chipsome expected a glass back that would carry others devices (reverse/bilateral charging), new keyboard, XDR screen on the 11-inch model, among other things that made the community of users of the most famous tablet in the world look forward to this release.

It is worth noting that these rumors were also discarded some time later by the same analysts/leakers (like the glass back and Mini-LED screen on the 11″ iPad Pro), but of course hope — at least for some — remained.

Finally, on October 18th, the new iPads hit the market, much to the disappointment of users (at least mine). Especially after the release of iPadOS 16, with very significant changes for productivity, the iPad deserved a more… bold upgrade.

Design has always been one of Apple’s main highlights, especially in the times of Steve Jobs and Jony Ive, which has not necessarily been a hallmark of recent years (see the new MacBooks Pro). I don’t mean the latest gadgets aren’t pretty—the new midnight MacBook Air, for example, looks really pretty! But the designs are no longer the great differential of the products.

The first iPad Pros were pretty clunky, but the version released in 2018 brought a very modern new look to them — which even brought me back to the tablet. But we’ve had this design for four long years now. Isn’t it time to innovate? Other brands are quite daring in the models, inventing devices foldables and other shenanigans, but Apple chose to keep the exact same model again, going for a 5-6 year lifespan with this design. It was time for some change, especially due to adaptations in other devices.

The M2 chip is undoubtedly very powerful. All of Apple’s marketing about the new iPad was all about this feature and how much more the iPad can now produce, especially when it comes to ProRes format videos. But the point is, is the iPad a device only for those who work with image and video? What about new features for other professional tablet uses? Of course, the M2 brought an improvement as a whole, but in terms of performance, we have about 15% more than on tablets with the M1, little difference to drive the change of the device.

Another item that needed improvement is the Magic Keyboard. Despite being practical and functional, it has a poor design and still limited usability. Not to mention that, with little time of use, it is quite marked — a bad characteristic for a keyboard that can reach US$350 (or R$4,223) in the version for the 12.9-inch iPad.

To top off the frustration, the entry-level iPad (affectionately dubbed by the folks at MacMagazine iPad “nothing”, as it doesn’t have a suffix in its name) brought something very welcome: a camera on the side. Anyone who uses the iPad for meetings knows how strange it is to have meetings with the iPad in landscape format and a camera located to be used when the tablet is upright, vertical. The Center Stage (Center Stage) improved this experience a little, but not enough. In addition, the entry-level iPad brought new colors and made the model much more modern — and, strangely, with a great feature that we don’t have in the lineup. flagship. If it weren’t for the impossibility of extending the screen to a monitor, I would consider swapping the iPad Pro for the input iPad.

In conclusion: the new iPads Pro brought three new features: M2 chip, better Wi-Fi (the 6E) and the possibility of using the Apple Pencil at a certain distance (in particular, I didn’t see any advantage in this feature).

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Apple confused about strategic positioning and product focus. It’s a shame that the iPad — probably the company’s smartest product today and with great potential to win over new audiences — has undergone such an insignificant upgrade. Perhaps it would have been better to leave it for next year and make a more robust change.

If I’m going to change iPad? Perhaps. Selling in Brazil and buying a new one abroad is something interesting to update the heritage (for those who have this possibility, of course), but the motivation was very small in the face of this launch.

Is that you? What do you think of the new iPad Pro?

11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pro

