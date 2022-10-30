The Hargreeves brothers meet the Obsidian Hotel in a new scene from the third season

During Geeked Week, Netflix released this Monday (6) another scene from the third season of “The Umbrella Academy“. The new batch of episodes arrives on the platform on June 22, 16 days from now. Very close!

The video appears to be a direct sequence of the scene presented last Sunday (5), during the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, as the Hargreeves are in the same clothes and injured, as if they had just gotten out of a fight. Check it out here.

In the new material, the brothers squeeze into the Hotel Obisidian. As Klaus (Robert Sheehan) delivers a monologue about the grandiose history of the place and all the celebrities who have passed through it, the other guests and staff look on suspiciously at the peculiar and noisy group.

Watch:

OPEN THE UMBRELLA! Only 16 days to go until season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. ☂️🐦 #SemanaGeeked pic.twitter.com/9cuyiu3peB — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 6, 2022

Based on the comic book by Gerard Way, best known as the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, “The Umbrella Academy” follows the reunion of the Hargreeves brothers after the mysterious death of their adoptive father. Together, they discover surprising secrets about the family. In addition to Sheehan, the cast includes the likes of Elliot Page, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda, Britne Oldford, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Aidan R Gallagher, Cazzie David and more.

