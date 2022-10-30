The most beautiful faces in the world, according to science

It is usually said on the streets that beauty is something subjective, because each person has their preferences. However, for science, considering the golden ratio, there are faces that are closer to the proportions of the “perfect face” defined by the Greeks.

In a recent study by plastic surgeon Julian De Silva, it was established who would be the most beautiful celebrities today. Using an algorithm that measured areas of the face, he determined which personalities were most symmetrically perfect in terms of the golden ratio. But what does it mean?

the golden ratio

Golden proportion can be synonymous with beauty? (Source: Shutterstock/ Reproduction)

The golden ratio is an ancient mathematical concept defined by the Greeks as capable of synthesizing, in numbers, the measures that most closely approximate “perfect beauty” (defined by the Greeks themselves, of course).

According to De Silva, a person’s face is measured using width and length, with the results being divided, which will generate the proportions. The idea is that the closer the proportions are to the number 1.618, which would be perfect symmetry, the more beautiful people will be.

Also according to the surgeon, three measurements are made: from the beginning of the hair on the forehead to a point between the eyes, from the point between the eyes to a point between the nose and the mouth and, finally, from the point between the nose and the mouth to the bottom of the chin. Thus, as the specialist defends, people with these symmetrical measures will be the most beautiful.

You can find the golden ratio with other names like “golden number”, “golden ratio”, “divine proportion” or simply by the Greek letter phi – believed to be a tribute to the Greek mathematician and architect Phidias, who would have been the first to use the principle.

The most beautiful people in the world

This is not the first time that Dr. De Silva does this study. In the previous one, the celebrities who had the highest score were actress Amber Heard and model Bella Hadid. The actress scored 91.85%, while the model took first place with 94.35%. In the current study, the winner was British actress Jodie Comer, with a score of 94.52%. In second place was actress Zendaya, with 94.37%.

Jodie Comer and Zendaya, the most symmetrical faces, respectively. (Source: Gareth Cattermole/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Among men, the champion was Batman, or rather, his interpreter, Robert Pattinson, valued at the golden ratio of 92.15%. Actor Henry Cavill came in second with 91.64%, followed by Bradley Cooper with 91.08%.

Robert Pattinson, Henry Cavill and Bradley Cooper, respectively. (Source: Getty Images)

Surely you must be asking yourself: “okay, but where is Brad Pitt?”. Calm down, he was in fourth place, with 90.51%. Remember that this is just a concept, not a rule. Perhaps, for you, Adam Sandler has a place on this list.