The Rings of Power’ becomes a meme on social media

With the trailer for “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” released by Amazon Prime Videofans ignited a meme in which the villain Sauronplayed by Anson Boom, was heavily compared to rapper Eminem.

The series is a spin off from the Lord of the Rings universe, written by JRR Tolkien (John Ronald Reuel Tolkien) and directed by Peter Jackson.

The teaser released has details and unpublished scenes of the new series that places the “Second Age of Middle Earth”, in the video, the villain suffered comparisons due to white hair and “closed” countenance. Check out some comments about the case on Twitter:

Synopsis: “During a time of peace, a certain group of warriors must fight the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. The legacy of these heroes is larger than their lives and stretches from the dark depths of the Mist Mountains, through the majestic forests of Lindone to the far reaches of the map.”

Central list: Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Benjamin Walker (King Gil-galad).

Debut: September 2, 2022.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video.

