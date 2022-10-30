The Walking Dead: Daryl Souvenirs Turn Star Outlaw

Daryl Dixon has become one of The Walking Dead’s favorite characters because of his favorite weapon: the crossbow. His interpreter, Norman Reedus also developed a special fondness for the adapted bow and arrow, to the point of becoming an “outlaw” in real life. “I think I stole a crossbow from Daryl for myself every season of the show. I must have at least nine by now, which is certainly a crime in some states,” he confessed, laughing.

One of the few actors who has been in the zombie drama since the first year – despite not having appeared in the first two episodes – Reedus values ​​Daryl’s evolution throughout the more than 150 episodes in which he participated. “He started out so different, he set up a whole scene to steal from others. Over time, he gained their respect, and now he defends these people tooth and nail. He’s another character, basically,” he summarized during The Walking Dead’s New York Comic Con panel, of which the Tangerine participated.

The series comes to an end on November 20, but the story is far from over. The franchise will continue with at least four other series: in addition to Fear the Walking Dead, which is still on display, Daryl will win a spin-off set and shot in France, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will face a New Post-apocalypse York in Dead City, which opens in April 2023, and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) return in a special attraction about their romance. In addition, Tales of the Walking Dead may win new seasons.

While fans still don’t know how the biker will end up in France, it’s already been revealed that Daryl’s trip has to do with the faster, smarter zombies that were featured in the post-credits scene of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020). -2021). Shooting started last week.

“It’s set in France, we’re shooting there, and it’s all on an epic scale. I talked to people who are going to take care of the sound, the photography, and it’s crazy what we’re going to do. The French are going to have a heart attack. Which is great, that’s what I want (laughs),” said Reedus, who also hinted at what to expect from the series.

“It has everything you like about The Walking Dead, but with new people experiencing it in other ways. It’s a different look, a different tone… And there’s going to be familiar faces!” he promised, who also said he understands fans are eager to see more of Daryl and Carol’s (Melissa McBride) relationship.

The actress would initially be the protagonist of the attraction alongside Norman, but preferred to jump off the boat so as not to be away from her family during the recordings in the Old Continent. But the actor indicated that she can be present anyway: “I love working with Melissa. And there’s a lot of things being said out there. Just calm down, it’s going to be okay.”

The latest episodes of The Walking Dead are available every Sunday on Star+. What do you expect to happen in this final stretch of the zombie drama?