The White Lotus gets season 2 on HBO Max; see trailer and story | Series

Humor, murder, beautiful photography and soundtrack characterize The White Lotus. The show’s first season was evaluated by the IMDB ranking with a score of 7.6 (out of 10), and with a score of 82 (out of 100) by Metacritic. The series was the fifth most engaged show across HBO Max’s combined portfolio in its year of release, and points to a projected audience growth for the second season.

The cast of the series is one of the highlights. Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson), for example, are some of the names present in the first season. In the second, however, Coolidge is the only one from the initial arc to return, and she is joined by Theo James (Divergent), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Adam DiMarco (Radio Rebel), F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Away) and Tom Hollander (Us), as new guests.

According to the series creator in an interview with Vulture, the main conflict of the second season is “the gender roles between lovers and friends”, especially between the characters of Plaza and Fahy. Mike White also took the opportunity to describe the season as a “room farce with teeth”.

The official trailer for the sequel was released by HBO Max and, in it, you can see that the new narrative takes place in Italy, in the region of Sicily. Check it out below:

Source link