Tombense misses an unbelievable goal against Grêmio and the bid goes viral; check out the video

Tombense x Grêmio faced each other this Friday (28), in a match valid for the 37th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. With two penalties in their favor, Tricolor Gaúcho opened a two-goal lead on the scoreboard, but yielded the tie.

Renato opens the game and reveals whether he will use more youngsters in Grêmio’s last match in Série B

With the result, Renato Portaluppi’s team remained in second place with 62 points. The team from Minas Gerais, on the other hand, scored 45 points in the competition and guaranteed its permanence in Serie B. However, what drew attention in the match was the goal lost by Tombense.

Tombense loses unbelievable goal against Grêmio

In the 25th minute of the second stage, when Tricolor was still ahead on the scoreboard, Tombense lost an unbelievable goal. In a free kick on the side, Gabriel Grando came out and didn’t find the ball, defender Roger Carvalho was free and finished it wide. Check out the video of the bid that went viral on social media:

Tricolor’s last game in 2022

To end the 2022 season, Grêmio will face Brusque, next Thursday (03), at 8 pm, at the Arena. The game was anticipated, as the two teams already have the situation defined in the competition. Tricolor secured access in the 36th round and the team from Santa Catarina is relegated to Series C.