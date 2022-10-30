Top 10 of the best pension systems in the WORLD in 2022

O Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Indexan institute that assesses the Countries’ pension systemrecently released its annual report, which analyzed 44 countries in 2022. The listed countries represent 65% of the world’s population, and this list ranks from the best to the worst pension system among them.

David Knox, partner at Mercer, assesses the future of these systems

“IT IS essential that you individuals have plans to retirement strong In progress, why high levels of inflation, fees of interest crescents and greater uncertainty about at conditions economic they are adding pressure financial additional to systems existing,” says Mercer Senior Partner David Knox.

“At families will have what consider what is the right balance between receiving one income stable, access The some capital and protection against future risks, given the many uncertainties faced by the retirees,” reports Knox.

He ends by saying: “It is fundamental what let’s understand if you systems of income from retirement around the world will be able to meet at needs and expectations of their communities in the close decades”.

First place in the ranking goes to Iceland

Grade A

Overall score: 84.7

From this it is understood that the Iceland has a good and conscious mix of its pensions between the public and private sectors of the country. According to the website of the European Commission, in Iceland you must have lived for at least 40 years, from 16 to 67, to be able to enjoy the full benefits throughout old age.

Nordic country pension programs are income-linked, which means that the amount received may decrease if you have other sources of income, or even be canceled if you exceed the amount determined for receiving the benefit.

TOP 10 of the countries with the best pension systems

Iceland Netherlands Denmark Israel Finland Australia Norway Sweden Singapore United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)

The Netherlands (2nd) finished with an A grade and an overall score of 84.6. Also according to the European Commission website, the Dutch system is divided into three pillars: the Law General in pensions in Old age (AOW), The accumulation of supplementary pensions through the employer and at policies in pensions individual complementary.

If you live or work in the Netherlands, you will be insured by the AOW, and when you reach the statutory retirement age, which is 66, you will receive the pension amount.

Denmark (3rd) finishes with an A grade and an overall score of 82. There, it is possible to receive early retirement, when you are close (1 to 3 years old) to retirement age, between 67 to 69 years old, according to data of the European Commission.

Outside the top 10 list, the United States (20th) finished with a C+ rating and an overall score of 63.9. Portugal debuted on the list in 24th place, and Mexico was highlighted after the improvements that came from the changes in its system.

And finally Brazil! Our country is in the 31st position, with the final grade of C and receiving in its final score the grade of 55.8.