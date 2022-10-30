Top of The Lake, with Elisabeth Moss, will be shown on TNT Series

the first season of “Top of the Lake”Australian series with Elizabeth Mossarrives at TNT Series in day August 20th, at 11 pm. In the crime drama, Moss plays Detective Robin Griffin, a role that won her the award for “Best Actress in a Miniseries” at the Golden Globes. Initially produced as a limited series, the production directed by Jane Campioncurrent Oscar winner for “Best Direction” and Gerard Leewon a second year, which is currently available on HBO Max.

Over six episodes, Robin, with his unique personality, will try to unravel the mysteries behind the city where he lives, while having to deal with his own issues.

In the storyline of the first season of Top of The Lake, detective Robin Griffin becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a pregnant girl aged 12, in a small New Zealand town full of secrets. Highly sensitive, the case takes a personal toll on Robin, constantly testing her limits and her emotions.

The cast of the first season also includes Holly Hunter, Peter Mullan, David Wenham and Lucy Lawless.

