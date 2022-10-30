Transform your old TV TODAY into a SMART TV with streaming access

Want to use streaming platforms on your TV but have a very old TV that doesn’t have Smart functionality? For those who find themselves in this situation and who don’t want to get rid of a television set that works and has a good image, here’s a good tip.

Several technology companies have created electronic solutions that contain all the video and audio streaming features that you can plug into your television’s USB port. Any old TV that has this port can automatically turn into a SmartTV.

Turn an old TV into a SmartTV

To be able to do this, your TV must have an HDMI port. Otherwise you have to buy an adapter. To do the work of transforming your TV into a SmartTV you need a device similar to a flash drive that must be connected to the aforementioned HDMI port. There are many brands on the market: Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Google Chromecast, etc.

How do you know if your TV is compatible with the device? Thinking about buying such a device and worried that your TV is too old for this accessory? Don’t worry, they are compatible with all TVs that have at least one HDMI input.

In fact, the gadget must be connected to any HDMI port on your TV on one side, and on the other side it has a wire that must be connected to a regular outlet. In addition, if your TV also has HDMI-CEC capability, you can control it and issue commands directly from the remote that comes with the device, avoiding the hassle of having to always toggle the volume down/up. the television, etc.

Once you’ve inserted the device into your TV, you’ll have access to a host of smart apps and content, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Globoplay, Disney+ and Spotify through your TV. You’ll also be able to project what you’re watching on your mobile devices onto the TV and give voice commands to search for content and perform other tasks.

Devices available for converting

Let’s list some of the gadgets you can buy to convert your old TV to SmartTV.

Google Chromecast

He is one of the first in this market. It has gone through several updates and has excellent value for money. It works with android system, and gives complete full to your favorite apps. It works well with games and has 4K resolution for a perfect picture.

Amazon Fire Stick

Created and distributed by Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ gigantic big tech, it has its own app store and an operating system that is completely integrated with Alexa. Even the cheapest model has full HD resolution and an amazing picture. The most expensive model has 4K resolution.

Roku and Mi Stick

Namely: both have features similar to those offered by Chromecast and Fire Stick. In conclusion: they are less popular and, perhaps because of this, they have less general entertainment options. But they deliver what they promise.

