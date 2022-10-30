Home » Movies » TWILIGHT BACK IN CINEMA! UCI will re-release the first special action movie for fans

Where are the guys that were Team Edward and Team Jacob? In a special action for fans, UCI Cinemas will re-release the first film in the Twilight saga in theaters. Know all the details:

Image: Reproduction | Disclosure

If you were of the generation that followed Twilight back in 2008, Legado Plus has great news for you. UCI Cinemas, one of the most famous cinema chains in the industry, will re-release the first film in the saga that adapts the author’s book. Stephenie Meyer . The film became a real fever, bringing prominence to Robert Pattinson , Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner .

The novelty will be a special action to commemorate the 25 years of the cinema chain, bringing Twilight the opportunity to watch the film once again with the technologies offered in theaters today. According to the information, the feature will be shown on the day november 7th and will follow the same format as the Harry Potter screenings that Warner did.

That is, only in scheduled day is that the movie will be in theaters and fans will be able to enjoy the most special chance to see one of the biggest phenomena of pop culture on the big screen. Ticket sales started TODAY (28) and you can purchase the best time for you through the UCI Cinemas website.

Twilight tells the story of Bella Swan, a young woman who moves to the rainy city of Forks. Upon arriving at the place, she ends up coming across a strange family that catches her attention. What she didn’t expect is that she would be in the midst of several local legends and would find vampires and werewolves very close to her.

