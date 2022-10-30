UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ after Russia leaves grain export deal – News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed on Sunday (30) “deep concern” about the interruption of grain exports by sea from Ukraine, after Russia suspended its participation in a deal. that allows boarding.

According to the official’s spokesman, he “decided to postpone his departure to the Arab League Summit in Algiers by one day to focus on the matter”.

The agreement, signed in July between Russia and Ukraine with Turkey and the UN mediated, is essential to alleviate the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

This pact allowed the export of 9 million tons of Ukrainian grain and the renewal of the agreement, scheduled for November 19.

Russia announced it would suspend its participation after it accused Kiev of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, in what Ukraine called a “false pretext”.

“The Secretary-General remains engaged in intensive contacts with the aim of ending the Russian suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grains Initiative,” Guterres’ spokesperson added.





“The same commitment also seeks the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate Ukraine’s food and fertilizer exports, as well as the removal of existing obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizers,” he noted.

Russia revealed on Sunday that it recovered the remains of drones that attacked its fleet in Sevastopol and that the devices used a “safe zone” of the corridor to transport grain; one of them could have been launched from a “civilian boat”.

Moscow claimed that some of the aircraft had “navigation modules made in Canada” and that Ukraine planned the attack on the fleet with the help of British military experts.

It further stated that data from a navigation receiver on a device showed it was launched “from the coast near the city of Odessa”.





repercussion

US President Joe Biden called Russia’s decision to leave the deal “outrageous” and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow “is trying to weaponize food again”. For its part, the European Union urged Russia to “reverse its decision”.

The center that coordinates the logistics of the agreement said in a statement that there is no traffic scheduled for this Sunday. “An agreement was not reached at the Joint Coordination Center for the movement of inbound and outbound vessels for October 30th,” he said. “There are more than ten ships, both inbound and outbound, waiting to transit the corridor.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba estimated that Russia blocks “2 million tons of grain on 176 ships every day”, which is enough to feed “7 million people”.





He also demanded that Moscow end “its hunger games” and said the blasts were more than “220 kilometers from the grain corridor”. Ukraine and the UN previously reported that the agreement was still in effect.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky called Russia’s decision “an absolutely transparent intention to return to the threat of large-scale famine in Africa and Asia”.

Meanwhile, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that “it is vital that all parties refrain from any action that could compromise the agreement”.





“False Claims”

The city of Sevastopol, on Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, has been the target of several attacks in recent months. It is the headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and also houses a coordination center for operations in Ukraine.

The Russian army said it had “destroyed” nine aerial and seven maritime drones that attacked the port earlier on Saturday.

“The preparation of this terrorist action and the training of the military of Ukraine’s 73rd special maritime operations center were carried out by British specialists based in Ochakov, in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The Russian army also accused the United Kingdom of involvement in the September blasts that caused the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, built to transport Russian gas to Europe, to leak.

The UK has rejected the allegations, saying the Russian Defense Ministry resorts to “spreading false allegations of epic dimension”.

Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Moscow would take this issue, as well as the drone strikes, to the UN Security Council.





A “Massive” Attack





Sevastopol’s pro-Russian official, Governor Mikhail Razvojayev, said the attack was the “most massive” against the peninsula so far in the conflict.

The attacks on Crimea have multiplied in recent weeks, in parallel with the advance of a Ukrainian counteroffensive towards the city of Kherson, near the peninsula that serves as a rear base for the Russian military operation.

Ukraine said on Saturday (29) that, on the southern front of the country, its troops “are resisting in their positions and attacking the enemy to create conditions for more offensive actions”.

Russian authorities occupying Kherson promised to turn the city into a fortress, preparing for an inevitable attack.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian separatists announced a new prisoner swap with Ukraine on Saturday, saying 50 soldiers from each side would be allowed to return home.



