United beats West Ham with Rashford’s goal and glue in the English’s G4 – 10/30/2022

Manchester United beat West Ham at home this Sunday (30) in the 14th round of the Premier League. With the result, Erik ten Hag’s team glued to Newcastle, the first to make up the English G4.

Even the favourites, the red devils struggled to beat their rivals. United’s goal came in the 38th minute of the first half and was the result of a play between players who are likely to be in the World Cup. After a table between the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen, the Dane threw in the area and Rashford headed it into the back of the goal. It was the only really dangerous play of the match until the end of the second half, when West Ham started to arrive with precision.

Antony out, Cristiano back

After being criticized for a spin during the match against Sheriff this week, Antony sat out today’s match. The decision, however, according to United, has nothing to do with the controversy. The Brazilian would be injured, and would need to be out for a few days until he recovers.

After having abandoned the game against Tottenham before the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo started this Sunday’s match as a starter. It appeared little. At the beginning of the first half, Casimiro stole the ball and played for the Portuguese, who kicked the goal of Fabianski. The goalkeeper saved. In the 15th minute of the second half, the Portuguese missed two good chances in a row – a header after a cross from Shaw and another when receiving a pass from Rashford. Shortly after, he kicked from outside the area and also failed to find the goal.

West Ham forward Scamacca struggled to find space between ten Hag’s good defense. Only in the 26th minute of the first half did West Ham manage to finish and bring danger to the rival. De Gea made good saves.

Antonio enters well

In the second half, Antonio replaced the yellowed Scamacca and made a difference for the West Ham team. The wrapping was played that made the fan at the Theater of Dreams tremble. The striker played well, but De Gea’s good saves prevented them from turning into a goal.

The Brazilian Lucas Paquetá did not play. He has a shoulder injury, and the midfielder’s absence was clear. The team created less.

Best of the game – De Gea

United’s goalkeeper shone in the second half as West Ham arrived. He secured the three points by making great saves at the end of the second half.

Worst of the game – Kehrer

West Ham fullback, he couldn’t stop Rashford’s decisive header, which ended in the team’s defeat. At the end of the second half, he was booked for stopping United’s counterattack. It was Kehrer’s fifth card in the competition, and he will be out of the next match.

United game

United had control of the ball, but some poorly executed passes and inaccurate finishes prevented the team from achieving a greater difference in the score. The goal came at the end of the first half. Confirming the data, West Ham is the third English team that has scored the least goals away from home.

West Ham game

West Ham had difficulty moving in United’s area. The team failed to maintain possession of the ball. The forwards ended up boxed in United’s marking.

Arbitration

The fouls grew as West Ham put pressure on United. West Ham striker Scamacca, who was already yellowed, put his foot up to defender Martínez’s head and referee Chtis Kavanagh did not give the second card. The move was controversial and left United’s players uneasy.

In the 28′ of the second half, the West Ham Soucek defender received a yellow card after taking down Luke Shaw in an important move. At the end of the game, Bruno Fernandes also received a card for stopping West Ham’s counterattack.

There were only three minutes of extra time, a low number in relation to the amount of stops in the match.

decisive goal

In a game with few decisive moves, Rashford’s goal stood out, still in the first half. After 1-0, none of the teams managed to bring real danger to the rival.

Datasheet

United 1 x 0 West Ham

Date: 10/30/2022

Place: Old Trafford, Manchester (England)

Hour: 1:15 pm (from Brasilia)

goals: Rashford, at 38′ of the first half.

Manchester United: Of Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred), Bruno Fernandes, Elanga (Mctominay); Christian, Rashford.

West Ham: Fabianski (Areola); Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Downes, Benrahma; Scamacca (Antonio).