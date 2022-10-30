US will deploy B61-12 nuclear bombs in Europe in December – Cavok Brasil

The United States has decided to expedite the deployment of B61-12 nuclear bombs to NATO bases in Europe from next December.

These upgraded bombs were supposed to arrive on the old continent only in the second quarter of 2023.

US officials shared their intention with NATO allies during a closed-door meeting in Brussels this month, Politico reported citing sources. The decision comes amid growing tensions over Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Such a move requires replacing outdated B61 nuclear bombs with a newer B61-12 version at various storage facilities in Europe for potential use by US and Allied bombers and fighter jets.

This week, Russia conducted a nuclear exercise that its military leaders described as a simulation of defending against an atomic attack. Two different sources confirmed to Politico the acceleration originally reported in a telegram to the Pentagon and the State Department.

The document states that during the meetings, 15 NATO allies expressed concern that the alliance “does not give in to Putin’s nuclear blackmail. Given the growing volume and scope of Russian nuclear rhetoric, a subgroup of allies called for continued consultation with NATO. To ensure a quick response.

The B61 nuclear bombs have been in service in the United States since 1968. Currently, the B61-3, B61-4, B61-7 and B61-11 modifications are being used.

The B61-3 and B61-4 belong to tactical ammunition and are used with Tornado, F-35, F-15E and F-16C fighter jets. The B61-7 and B61-11 bombs are considered strategic and are used with B-2 and B-52 bombers.

The B61-12 pumps are expected to replace the B61-3, B61-4 and B61-7 in service.

The B61-12 bomb received a 50-kiloton warhead and became high-precision: a controlled tail rudder is installed on it, which will significantly increase accuracy and abandon the use of a braking parachute.

The bomb’s capabilities make the pilots’ job easier: now, for the effective use of the modernized bomb, it is not necessary to fly exactly over the target.