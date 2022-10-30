‘Valor da Vida’ debuts in Band with Marcello Antony – 10/30/2022 – Illustrated

A man is found with no memory in a ruin in Lebanon. He discovers that he has been presumed dead for over 20 years despite not having aged. To complicate matters, his wife married his best friend. So begins the story of “Valor da Vida”, a Portuguese soap opera by Maria João Costa, winner of the international Emmy for “Ouro Verde”. The cast includes several Brazilian actors — some of them well-known, such as Marcello Antony, Carolina Kasting and Tiago Fernandes.

Band, 22h, 12 years

The unknown

Shown at the Un Certain Regard section, which is part of the Cannes Film Festival, this thriller tells how a group of police officers posed as a criminal gang to arrest a murderer who had eluded justice for years. The film is based on the true story of one of Australia’s biggest undercover investigations.

Netflix, 12 years

True Demon

A woman investigates the disappearance of a friend and uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the entire world. In a Halloween mood, the channel shows in sequence the eight episodes of this award-winning German horror miniseries.

AMC, from 18:40, 18 years old

Cine Horror

Documentary series on the production of horror films in Brazil, with testimonies from names such as Gilda Nomacce and Luciana Paes. Two episodes aired in sequence. Soon after, at 10 pm, it’s the turn of the feature “Ninfa Baby” (18 years old).

Prime Box Brazil, 9pm, 14 years old

Live Wheel

Without a guest at the center of the circle, presenter Vera Magalhães and some journalists discuss the course of Brazil after the result of the presidential elections and talk about the relationship between the three Powers.

Culture, 10pm, free

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The kingsmen are British secret agents whose elegance belies their lethality. The second film in the franchise stars Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore and Elton John (as himself).

Globe, 10:50 pm, 16 years old