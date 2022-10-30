Venezuela determines closure of 86 radio stations in 2022

A total of 86 regional radio stations have closed since January 2022 in Venezuela by determination of the telecommunications authority (Conatel), which claims, for the most part, the expiration of concessions, denounced this Saturday (29) the main press union.





“The nature of the radio stations that are being closed is varied, there are many stations that are Christian, a few community, commercial and musical stations,” the secretary general of the Union of Press Workers (SNTP), Marco Ruiz.





“A single case that was clearly informative. We could not identify an action motivated to produce censorship in radio content, we cannot say that it does not happen, but we cannot say that what is mobilizing the closures is content censorship”, he continued.









The regulatory authority has not commented on the closures of these stations.





However, the SNTP pointed out in a previous report that Conatel “would be claiming the expiration of concessions or their extinction” and for the renewal of licenses, it creates conditions and requirements “unfeasible for operators”.





There is also a “no response to requests for renewal and authorization”.





The closure of broadcasters affected 16 of the 24 states in the country, with Zulia (west) the most affected with 26 radios taken off the air.





In many cases, broadcast interruptions are not publicly reported, as broadcasters fear “reprisals” or try to negotiate with the regulatory authority.





In Venezuela, critical media, national and international, lost space in the more than 22 years of Chavista governments.





THE Inter-American Press Society (IAPA) locates the Venezuela last on the continent when it comes to freedom of the press, and the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounced a state policy of “communication hegemony” and “restriction of information” in the country.

