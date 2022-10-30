Verstappen frustrates Perez fans, takes pole in Mexico







THE formula 1 held this Saturday (29) the training that defined the starting grid for the Mexican GP, ​​20th stage of the 2022 season.

The big name of training was Max Verstappen, who took pole position by clocking 1min17s775 during Q3. The current two-time world champion will have the mercedes right behind, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perezthe home driver, had to settle for only fourth.

The train

Q1

The Williams duo were the first to enter the track, with Albon ahead of Latifi. Gradually, the main characters of the championship did the same.

Pérez made the fans in the stands happy by clocking 1min20s408, but was soon overtaken by Leclerc and then by Verstappen with 1min19s222, even with the Dutchman complaining on the radio that the car was slipping a lot.

With the timer reset, Hamilton clocked 1min19s169, staying ahead.

Were eliminated from Q1: Schumacher, Vettel, Stroll, Albon and Latifi. Due to the accident in the United States and being penalized in three grid positions, Stroll will start last.

Q2

Hamilton started Q2 as he ended Q1, at the front. The seven-time champion clocked 1min18s552, ahead of Russell by 0s013. In the opening minutes, Bottas was third, followed by Verstappen and Ocon. Leclerc was sixth and Sainz eighth.

Pérez, who was in danger in the final minutes, ‘pulled out of the hat’ the third position, 0s063 of Hamilton’s mark.

In the final seconds, Sainz recovered well, being just 0s008 behind Hamilton, in second place.

Were eliminated: Ricciardo, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly and Magnussen.

Q3

In the first round of Q3, Verstappen clocked 1min17s947, ahead of Russell, Pérez, Sainz and Bottas. The Dutchman put 0s132 over the Mercedes driver. Hamilton tried, but had the lap eliminated for exceeding the track limits.

In the decision, Verstappen lowered his time even further by 1min17s775, taking pole. Russell, Hamilton and Pérez will complete the first two rows.

The start for the Mexico City GP takes place this Sunday at 17:00 (Brasilia time).

starting grid

