Verstappen neutralizes Hamilton and wins Mexico City GP – Formula 1 News

There were 71 laps of few emotions. Very few, in fact. Almost none. Mercedes did what they could, but they didn’t have enough weapons to overcome Max Verstappen. The world champion neutralized the threat, this Sunday afternoon (30), and set out to win the Mexico City GP. Even more than that: he took his 14th victory of 2022 and became the first driver to achieve this impressive number.

Verstappen held the lead at the start even with George Russell looking for space to pass, but the Englishman was in a position on the track that allowed Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez to overtake in the first corners.

Mercedes’ attempt was in the strategy. Verstappen started on soft tires and decided to switch to medium after about 25 laps. Hamilton had dropped out of medium and had gone nearly ten laps longer than that to just put on hard tyres. But they didn’t pay off well, while the midfielders didn’t wear out much on the Red Bull duo.

Thus, Verstappen wins again and becomes the greatest winner of all time in the same year. Hamilton and Pérez were also on the podium. Russell, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas completed the top-10.

Formula 1 continues in two weeks, between the 11th and 13th of November, with the São Paulo GP, a Brazilian stage, straight from Interlagos. O BIG PRIZE accompanies everything ‘IN LOCO’ with full team.

Max Verstappen went from pole to victory at Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how the Mexico City GP went:

The rain that was expected for the afternoon of the Mexico City GP was really a conjurer’s tale. With no chance of precipitation throughout the race, the start arrived in a scenario where the ambient temperature was at 25°C, while the asphalt was at 47°C.

Max Verstappen was pole position and seeking the record of 14 wins in the same season. For this, the world champion started with soft tires. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top-10.

Of these, Verstappen, Pérez, Sainz and Leclerc were on softs. Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi were also betting on the red belt tyres. Everyone else on the track started from medium.

Verstappen did well at the start and didn’t take any serious risks, despite being side by side with Russell. George even put the car side by side with Max, but on the outside. He had no chance of overtaking, but as he prepared for the second turn, he cleared the way for Hamilton to pass him. Pérez boarded and also took the place, taking third.

Leclerc did not take long to leave Bottas behind and demonstrated what would be a trend: the top six, pairs of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, quickly escaped the rest. Fernando Alonso took the opportunity to overtake Bottas and take the position of the best of the rest. Ocon and Norris closed a top-10 that was reorganized, but with the same starting members.

Audience cheers for F1 in Mexico (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The season of absolute torment continued for Daniel Ricciardo. After starting in 11th place, he was already behind Tsunoda and Guanyu Zhou, in 13th. Nothing goes right for the Australian, who is trying to get a spot as a reserve in F1 2023.

Hamilton used the medium tire to ride the best lap of the race in the first ten laps and regain some of the front that Max had opened up. The difference was around 1s5, without much change. At the back of the grid, Haas struggled with race pace Alex Albon passed Kevin Magnussen and then Schumacher. Latifi also left Magnussen behind.

Ricciardo managed to strike back and get Zhou out of the way, while Pierre Gasly attacked Stroll. The Canadian complained. “I’m slipping everywhere, folks. I don’t have any grip,” he pointed out. Gasly attack, but Lance initially defended. The two slipped down the track as they attacked and defended in what was a good fight. But in the end, Gasly got the better of him after slipping off the track.

Albon, who was riding well, started to approach the two, but soon Gasly received bad news: he received a 5s penalty for taking advantage of leaving the track and not returning the position. The curious thing was that Stroll started the confusion, even causing a contact. Impressive how since the tractor incident in Japan the FIA ​​has been following Pierre closely.

Stroll went on to own the first overtake of the day at the end of lap 17. Ferrari says Leclerc should consider plan C, to which the driver said the team had to consider traffic. Probably so plan C was a strategy with more pit stops.

Verstappen saw the pace drop, and Mercedes warned Russell. “Clear loss of rhythm, it won’t be long before they stop,” he said. Max himself warned that he had difficulties dealing with the tires at lower speeds.

The first to stop in the pits among the top finishers was Pérez, at the end of the 24th of 71 laps, to put on medium tyres. Verstappen would enter a turn later, opening the race for Hamilton to lead. On medium tyres, Max returned in third place, behind the Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton was second (Photo: Mercedes)

“My tires are ok,” Hamilton assures. Mercedes then gave the direction: “the goal and six more”, choosing to stretch the stint beyond the initial strategy. More people went to the pits: Schumacher, for example, also played a midfielder game. Meanwhile, Pérez, on new tires, attacked and eventually passed Leclerc to take fifth place.

“The gears are shit again,” complained Verstappen next. Hamilton came on after 30 laps to put on a set of hard tires and hand over the lead to Russell, who was on an even longer stint. The next to stop was Sainz, but the right front tire took a while to come in and took the Spaniard’s time.

Russell asked Mercedes to let it stay on the track for even longer, to which the engineer replied that for this tactic to work “it would have to go on for a long time”. I would stop at the end of lap 35, also to put on hard tyres.

With everything reestablished among the first places, Verstappen had 7s3 ahead of Hamilton. Distance due to the Dutchman having stopped well earlier and riding longer on new tyres, but also because he had medium rubber against Lewis’ hard. The tactics were clearly different.

Do you know who was on the track with the soft tires from the start? Vettel! While Stroll was the first to make the pit-stop, the four-time champion would only stop at the end of lap 39. Hamilton told Mercedes that the hard tires were not as good as the hard ones.

Overtaking took place, albeit without much fanfare. Ocon left Gasly, teammate from next year, behind and took 12th place. It is important to note that Esteban had already stopped in the pits and was lining up people who still had to stop. Sainz was one more to pass and left Bottas and Alonso behind.

After 40 laps, Verstappen had 9s ahead of Hamilton. The lead was established, but it wasn’t growing wildly either. Pérez was third, followed by Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou in the top-10. The Chinese was the only one on the track still without going to the pits.

And, if Zhou was still on the track, Stroll opened another pit-stop window and stopped to put on soft tires for the last 26 laps.

Russell did well and seemed to get along better with the hard tires than Hamilton, but he didn’t bother Pérez either. Up until this point, it was a race without any big draws.

Ricciardo catapulted Tsunoda in a fight for 11th place in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction / F1TV)

A throw would follow, when Ricciardo fanned himself in an attempt to dive on top of Tsunoda, hit the middle and lifted AlphaTauri’s car. “What the fuck did he do?”, asked Yuki. Ricciardo was penalized with 10s in total race time, while Tsunoda suffered damage to the front wing. Despite the pit-stop to try to fix it, nothing done. He had to leave.

Mercedes’ hope was to see Red Bull’s pace drop sharply and force Verstappen and Pérez to stop once more, but the red-taurus cars maintained a certain steady pace.

Zhou, who was the last to stop, still had fresh tires when he passed Vettel. Russell was one who wanted to stop again: even though he was doing reasonably well, he wanted to switch to the medium tyres, but the team forbade him.

Alonso had problems. Shortly after being easy prey for Ocon and Ricciardo, Fernando had to stop at Turn 1 and causes a virtual safety car on the track. He was out of the exam.

There was no time for a pit stop and it was clear that nothing else would happen. Verstappen’s victory, the 14th of the year, a historic record in F1. Hamilton and Pérez on the podium, next to him.

F1 2022, Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Final Result:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT 71 laps two L HAMILTON mercedes + 15,186 3 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT + 18,097 4 G RUSSELL mercedes + 49,431 5 C SAINZ Ferrari + 58,123 6 C LECLERC Ferrari + 1:08,774 7 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes + 1 lap + 10s 8 AND OCON alpine + 1 lap 9 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes + 1 lap 10 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari + 1 lap 11 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT + 1 lap 12 ALBON Williams Mercedes + 1 lap 13 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari + 1 lap 14 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes + 1 lap 15 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes + 1 lap 16 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari + 1 lap 17 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari + 1 lap 18 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes + 2 laps 19 F ALONSO alpine NC 20 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT NC

