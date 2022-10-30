Verstappen overpowers Mercedes to take pole in Mexico – Formula 1 News

What was shown during free practice at formula 1 at the Mexico City GP was it really true? That was the question that was posed after the mercedes paste an imposing 1-2 in the last free practice and openly say that he saw the Mexican track as one of the best chances of success in 2022. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, thus, they went to the taking of times with strong expectations about themselves. At the time of decision, however, Max Verstappen showed the strength of a champion and won the pole-position of the third-to-last stage of the season.

The truth is that Q1 and Q2 gave the impression that Mercedes did indeed have an advantage to call their own on Saturday. But in the final minutes it was Verstappen who found a rabbit to pull out of his hat and seek another pole in 2022. The champion still has more to do, like his sixth pole position of the season.

Russell and Hamilton were even in second and third, while local idol Sergio Pérez starts in fourth. Carlos Sainz managed to put Ferrari in fifth place, while Valtteri Bottas, in a great performance, went to sixth place, ahead of Charles Leclerc. Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon closed out the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the GP of the City of Mexico Formula 1. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 17:00 (from Brasília, GMT-3).

Max Verstappen (Photo: AFP)

Check out how the ranking went:

What is the reality of the facts with regard to the order of forces of the Formula 1 Mexico City GP. The question was posed after Mercedes reinforced that it had power and dominated the third and final free practice, in the beginning of the Mexican afternoon, with George Russell in the lead, Lewis Hamilton in second and a good advantage for the rest of the teams. Is it a case of favoritism from the factory originating in Germany?

The starting grid definition offered a chance to clarify. The heat on the asphalt was great. The ambient temperature itself was a mild 25°C, but the sun beat down directly and caused the asphalt to reach twice that: 50°C of boiling heat at Hermanos Rodríguez, located in the region of the Magdalena Mixhuca sports complex, in Mexican capital.

Sebastian Vettel was eliminated in Q1 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Q1 – “We are too slow”, laments the eliminated Vettel to Aston Martin

Who opened the track was the duo of Haas, formed by Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen. The beginning of time-taking was very slow. Nicholas Latifi, Alex Albon and Lance Stroll came to open laps after four minutes of the green flag. It was Albon’s first minimally competitive time, in 1min20s859.

After about seven minutes, the track filled up. Then, different, it was a quick return to all sides. Max Verstappen, after giving up the first fast lap, went to 1min19s222 and put 0s283 on Charles Leclerc. Valtteri Bottas was in third place, while Mercedes started the session very calmly. No scratches, but also no great shine.

After everyone’s first fast laps, the Williams and Haas duos were joined by Sebastian Vettel in the final positions, but there was still time to change everything. Mick managed to escape from there, but had his lap canceled for violating the track limits at turn two.

The traditional tire change for the final Q1 attempt saw Red Bull and Ferrari not even bother to return the already qualified drivers to the track. What remained was the public ovation to Sergio Pérez, local hero.

The final laps confirmed the trend. Among the Aston Martin, Williams and Haas cars, only Magnussen was saved and took 15th time. Schumacher was 16th, followed by Vettel, Stroll, Albon and Latifi. Informed of the result, Sebastian, who shone in the United States, replied sadly. “I can’t believe it, man, we’re too slow,” he said.

There are two issues to note, however. Stroll has three penalty positions due to the accident with Fernando Alonso in Austin and thus starts last. Magnussen also has a five-place penalty for replacing a component in the engine. He could still modify the last positions depending on the result of Q2.

At the front, Hamilton still managed to record 1min19s169 and take the lead. Verstappen was second, followed by Leclerc, Bottas, Carlos Sainz, Russell, Pérez, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon.

Nicholas Latifi was on the way early (Photo: Williams)

Q2 – Hamilton continues to lead as Ricciardo misses Q3 again

To start the second part of the classification, Mercedes hurried and went straight to the track. Right off the bat, Hamilton clocked a highly competitive 1min18s552, followed by Russell’s 1min18s565. AlphaTauri and Red Bull didn’t want to waste too much time either and left soon.

But Verstappen couldn’t compete with the Silver Arrows’ time and finished 0s382 slower. Norris also took a lot from McLaren and made the orange car more fight with Ferrari than it negotiates with the rival of the year, Alpine.

Bottas could actually fly in Mexico City. With Alfa Romeo clinking, the Finn clocked 1min18s780 and jumped to third place, better than Verstappen. When it was time to prepare the cars for the final part of the activity, Tsunoda opened an elimination list that, surprisingly, had Pérez. Zhou, Pierre Gasly and Magnussen were also there.

Pérez, to escape the confusion zone, tried what Norris had done earlier and decided to stay on the track when it was practically there, after 11 minutes of Q2, and managed to jump to third place, basically securing himself in Q3 with time close to the of the Mercedes.

For the final minutes, only Pérez was off the track. The other 14 were there to try to get into the pole decision. Hamilton kept the lead, followed by Sainz, Russell, Verstappen and Pérez. These first five separated by a measly 63 thousandths. Leclerc was eighth, but, perhaps because he was last on the track, he gave up on the lap when he saw that he was not threatened.

Bottas was sixth, with Ocon still ahead of Leclerc. Norris and Alonso also qualified. Even with the final attempts, Ricciardo, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly and Magnussen were eliminated. Kevin, as he was carrying a penalty, came out in 19th, just ahead of the also punished Stroll.

This time, the second half of the field would have, in the starting order, Ricciardo, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly, Schumacher, Vettel, Albon, Latifi, Magnussen and Stroll.

Valtteri Bottas reached an agreement with Alfa Romeo in Mexico (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Q3 – Verstappen finds silver bullet to contain Mercedes

There was no grace period: apart from Alonso, all the other nine riders went immediately to take time out. Pérez opened the lap first and walked in 1min18s1. Verstappen was better, in 1min17s9, and took the lead.

The Mercedes were in 1min18s0, but Hamilton had the lap canceled for going beyond the limits of the track. Thus, Verstappen had the lead and was followed by Russell, Pérez, Sainz, Bottas, Leclerc, Alonso – the last to walk, only when the track was empty –, Norris, Ocon and Hamilton formed the top-10.

After that, everyone pits and prepares for the final attempt. For Alonso, it was probably just the comeback already presented, however.

Verstappen left before his rivals for the final lap and improved, going to 1min17s775. Would it be enough? As expected, the two Ferraris didn’t even come close.

Mercedes was missing. Hamilton walked in 1min18s084 and could not beat his rival. Russell? 1min18s079, second place, but Verstappen pole-position.

Behind the Dutchman, Russell and Hamilton, with Pérez fourth. Bottas straightened up between Sainz and Leclerc and was sixth. Norris was eighth, as Alonso and Ocon finished the top ten.

F1 2022, Mexico City GP, Hermanos Rodríguez, Starting Grid:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT 1:17,775 two G RUSSELL mercedes 1:18,079 +0.304 3 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:18,084 +0.309 4 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT 1:18,128 +0.353 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:18,351 +0.576 6 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18,401 +0.626 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:18,555 +0,780 8 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:18,721 +0,946 9 F ALONSO alpine 1:18,939 +1,164 10 AND OCON alpine 1:19,010 +1,235 11 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:19,325 +1,550 12 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:19,476 +1,701 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT 1:19,589 +1,814 14 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT 1:19,672 +1,897 15 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:20,419 +2,644 16 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20,419 +2,644 17 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:20,859 +3,084 18 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:21,167 +3,392 19 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:19,833 +2,058 P + 5 20 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20,520 +2,745 P + 3 Time 107% 1:23,219 +5,444

