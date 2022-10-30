Vini Jr. mark, but Real Madrid draw at home with Girona

Even playing at home and facing an opponent who is fighting relegation, Real Madrid encountered many difficulties and could not win. The team from the Spanish capital only drew 1-1 with Girona, a result that keeps the team in the lead of the Spanish Championship, but diminishes the advantage for Barcelona.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the second half. Valverde made a good move inside the area and played in the middle. Vinícius Júnior, well positioned, completed for the goal. Ten minutes later, Stuani, who had just entered the game, equalized in penalty kick for Girona.

With the draw, Real Madrid is isolated again at the top of the Spanish Championship, but now the difference to the vice-leader, Barcelona, ​​is only one point: 32 to 31. Girona, in turn, reaches ten points and leaves the relegation zone. Now the team is in 16th place.

Real Madrid turns its attention to the European Champions League. Next Wednesday (2/11), the team receives Celtic (ESC) to close the group stage of the European competition.

Following the Spanish Championship, Girona plays at home against Athletic Bilbao. The game is scheduled for next Friday (4/11), at 17:00 (Brasília time).

Vinicius Junior, during a game between Real Madrid and Girona Image: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Who did well: Valverde creates main chances for Real Madrid

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde was the main part of Real Madrid’s offensive system, creating the best chances for the home team.

In the first half, he controlled the ball inside the area with skill and rolled to Rodrygo, who hit the foot of the post, in the best chance of the hosts in the first half of the game.

In the complementary stage, Valverde was insistent on Real’s goal move. With the ball already under control, the Uruguayan was grabbed by the defender, but kept possession and played for the middle, finding Vini Jr, who opened the scoring.

Who was bad: Kroos

In the first half, Real Madrid played with little intensity, largely due to a below-average performance by Kroos and Modric. However, the German midfielder stood out negatively for exaggerating his fouls.

In the first stage, he got the yellow card and was left hanging. At the end of the match, Kroos hit a cart on the opponent, received the second warning and was sent off.

Rodrygo disputes the ball with players from Girona, in a game of the Spanish Championship Image: Playback/Twitter/realmadrid

Decisive move: Rodrygo has a goal disallowed

The match’s referee made controversial decisions in two capital moves. First, 23 minutes into the game, VAR called the referee to review Marco Asensio’s handball inside the Real Madrid area. Penalty for Girona and Stuani converted the penalty with category.

In the 43rd minute of the second half, another controversy. Gazzaniga made a great save at close range on Rodrygo’s kick. On the rebound, the striker shared with the Argentine goalkeeper and sent it to the nets. The referee disallowed the goal, calling the Brazilian a foul.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 1 x 1 Girona

Competition: Spanish Championship

Date: October 30, 2022

Place: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid

Time: 12:15 pm (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Kroos (RMA) and Modric; Gazzaniga, Arnau Martínez and David López (GIR)

Red card: Kroos (RMA)

goals: Vinícius Júnior (RMA), at 25′, and Stuani (GIR), at 34 minutes of the second half.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba and F. Mendy (Éder Militão); Camavinga (Asensio), Modric and Kroos; F. Valverde (Mariano Díaz), Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Girona: Gazzaniga; Arnau Martínez; S. Bueno, David López and Miguel Gutiérrez (Javier Carrera); Oriol Romeu, Yan Couto (Rodrigo Riquelme), Y. Herrera (Reinier), Aleix García and V. Fernández (Toni Villa); Castellanos (Stuani). Coach: Miguel Sánchez Muñoz.