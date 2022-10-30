Weverton, Veiga and Abel congratulate Palmeiras players for Liberta

For the first time in its history, Palmeiras won the women’s Copa Libertadores title on Friday night. The achievement was highly celebrated by the cast, which also received congratulations and praise from the men’s team at Verdão.

On its official website, Palmeiras published the messages sent by Weverton, Raphael Veiga and Abel Ferreira to the athletes who won the title after the 4-1 rout over Boca Juniors, in the final played in Quito, Ecuador.

“Firstly I would like to congratulate you and say that you are proud. We are very happy with what you have done, with this very important title. We know how exciting it is and what feeling you are feeling. Enjoy, you deserve this moment,” said goalkeeper Weverton.

“All Palmeiras fans are happy with what you did and we are also very proud. We know how hard you work and how difficult it is to win a Libertadores, enjoy this moment because you are also in the history of this giant that is Palmeiras. deserve our congratulations and our applause”, continued the archer.

In recovery from an ankle injury, after undergoing an arthroscopy at the site, midfielder Raphael Veiga also left his message, highlighting the importance of the achievement for the career of the speakers.

“I was very happy with your title, I know how important it is for your career. This elevates the name of Palmeiras even more. Congratulations, enjoy a lot because you deserve it”, said the midfielder.

Abel Ferreira had already published a message on his official profile on a social network and congratulated the champion players again. The coach also extended the credits to the technical team for the achievement.

“Hello, Palestrinas! I congratulate the entire working group, because in fact what you have done is something memorable. Congratulations to all of you, to the technical team, to the staff. And in a special and affectionate way to our players, who wrote your name in the great history of our club. Avanti, Palestra!”, he said.

With the title, Palmeiras joined Santos, Colo-Colo and Corinthians in the list of teams that have already won the women’s and men’s Libertadores. For a few hours between last Friday and this Saturday, Verdão was the “owner of America” ​​in both modalities, until the decision between Flamengo and Athletico-PR was defined.