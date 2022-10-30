What is known about tragedy that killed 153 people on Halloween in South Korea

Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some people commenting that the Itaewon area was so crowded it appeared to be unsafe.

At least 153 people died during a crowd at a Halloween celebration on the streets of Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (29/10), according to local authorities.

The death toll increased more and more during the hours that followed the tragedy. Authorities said more than 80 people were injured.

Video taken at the scene shows rescuers performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, and rescue workers trying to pull people trapped in the crowd. Some images also show bodies on the streets.

It is still unclear what caused the incident. But according to local authorities, the tragedy occurred in an elevated area, from where some people fell, causing a huge crush.

