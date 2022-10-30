What is known about tragedy that killed 153 people on Halloween in South Korea

Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some people commenting that the Itaewon area was so crowded it appeared to be unsafe.

At least 153 people died during a crowd at a Halloween celebration on the streets of Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (29/10), according to local authorities.

The death toll increased more and more during the hours that followed the tragedy. Authorities said more than 80 people were injured.

Video taken at the scene shows rescuers performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, and rescue workers trying to pull people trapped in the crowd. Some images also show bodies on the streets.

It is still unclear what caused the incident. But according to local authorities, the tragedy occurred in an elevated area, from where some people fell, causing a huge crush.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting to discuss the case.

According to Choi Seong-beom, head of the Yongsan fire department in Seoul, most of the victims are young people in their 20s.

According to local authorities, the dead include 20 foreigners.

Police surrounded the crash site, while medical teams took the injured in ambulances.

Local authorities have begun investigating the cause of the tragedy that killed more than 150 people.

Crowded area ‘didn’t appear to be safe’

Supposedly 100,000 revelers gathered in Itaewon District to celebrate the first mask-free outdoor Halloween event since the start of the pandemic.

The region is a popular nightlife area in the South Korean capital. While Halloween is not a big celebration in South Korea in general, Itaewon has an international cultural atmosphere and is the traditional venue for these parties.

Posts on social media in the early evening show some people commenting that the Itaewon area was so crowded it didn’t feel safe.

Hosu ​​Lee, a BBC journalist who visited the site, said he saw “a lot of doctors, a lot of ambulances, taking the bodies one by one”.

Lee said there were thousands among the crowd and several bodies covered in blue sheets, alongside a “ton of police”.

Ambulances, firefighters and rescuers tend to the injured

“A lot of young people gathered here tonight. A lot of people came to the party and the club, wearing costumes and a lot of people I saw were upset and sad – there are chaotic scenes,” Lee said.

Photos and videos show several first responders and civilians tending to what appear to be unconscious people on the streets.

In one video, several rescuers appear to be performing CPR on people on a narrow street.

In another, rescuers try to pull people out of what appears to be a pile of bodies after a gathering.

Another local journalist said an emergency broadcast was sent to all cell phones in Yongsan District, urging citizens to return home as soon as possible due to “an emergency accident near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon”.

Raphael Rashid, a regular in the area, told the BBC that when he arrived at the scene, before the tragedy, he noticed that there were more people than he had seen before in the neighborhood.

“By 10 pm it was clear that there were a lot of people and something was already happening at that moment. There were tens of thousands of people, the largest number I have ever seen,” he said.

“It got to the point where they crushed us on the sidewalk, we even had to invade the street where there were cars.”

Young people in costumes show concern

“At that moment we heard a lot of firefighters, ambulances and police trying to get through the crowd. Nobody really understood what was happening, but there were already several police officers desperately asking people to leave the area as soon as possible.”

National Investigation and Mourning

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said some of the dead could not yet be identified because they were under 17 and did not have an identity card like adults.

After holding an emergency meeting, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a task force to help the victims. He also requested the initiation of the investigation into the cause of the incident.

“My heart is aching and I’m struggling to deal with the pain,” Yoon said in declaring national mourning.

– This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-63442414